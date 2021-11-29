A bright spot, as it were, in this time when those have been in somewhat short supply, is the return in full of Dickinson’s annual Festival of Lights.
The festival has been a tradition for more than 20 years, adding the glimmer and color of something like 2 million lights, along with a chance for community gathering, to the holiday season.
It attracts people from all over the region looking for some holiday spirit. In its heyday, the event drew as many as 80,000 people in some years, about 40,000 on average, and it’s especially popular with families.
It’s a safe bet there are people in Galveston County who made some of their first Christmas memories while being pushed past Festival of Lights displays in a stroller.
The past few years have been rough for the festival, however.
The full festival hasn’t been set up since 2017 because of disruptions caused by construction and the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2018, the bridge over Dickinson Bayou in the middle of Paul Hopkins Park, where the festival is held, was condemned because of damage caused by Hurricane Harvey.
The festival was restricted to one side of the park because of the closed span.
In 2019, the bridge in the middle of the park was under construction and there wasn’t enough room for the show.
In 2020, it was canceled again because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, there’s no construction or public health rules or restrictions that will delay or modify the event.
Volunteers and festival organizers began setting up the park, 1000 FM 517, for the festival in October.
After not setting up the full event in three years, organizers said they needed to relearn some things about the work that goes into preparations.
“It feels good, but it’s a huge undertaking,” said Ken Suderman, president of the Festival of Lights. “You forget what it takes. You forget where you put everything.”
The great amount of work that had to be done to restart the festival meant that not every light display is going to be erected this year.
“We just ran out of time and haven’t had the volunteer base; we just couldn’t get it all together,” Suderman said. “But it’s going to be a normal year for us, and we’re going to make up for the last two years that we’ve been closed.
The Festival of Lights is an old-fashioned community happening, put together with volunteer sweat and offered free of charge. It’s good to see it back, and Suderman and his crew deserve thanks and congratulations for hanging in there.
The festival opened Saturday and runs through December.
• Michael A. Smith
