Odds are very high that by Friday night a hurricane will be in the Gulf of Mexico.
Although the most recent forecast tracks put the storm’s likely landfall in Louisiana, there’s still enough uncertainty to warrant keeping a very close eye on the system.
Even a slight jog to the west of the most likely National Hurricane Center forecast track could put local communities in danger.
The takeaway is there’s still risk in this storm for people and property in Galveston County.
It’s time to make initial preparations, such as reviewing your evacuation plan and ensuring you have plenty of fuel in your vehicles.
If you haven’t done any planning about when you’ll evacuate, to where and what you’ll need to take, now’s certainly the time.
A good first step in that preparation is to get a copy of The Daily News’ annual Hurricane Guide.
You can find that content online at GalvNews.com.
The single most important thing you can do is get your family together and make a plan.
Start your plan by making lists of things you want to do and supplies you need.
Think in terms of needs — what you will need, what your family will need, your pets, your house.
Think about essentials — special medications and foods, contact lenses and insurance papers.
What does your car need? Will it hold up to creeping along for hours in heavy traffic and blistering heat? Are the tires good? Is the spare? Is there a spare? A jack? A handle? Do you know how to use them?
With a little luck, all that will have been mostly a drill.
• Michael A. Smith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.