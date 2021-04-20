Don’t forget to fly the Lone Star Flag today on San Jacinto Day.
On April 21, 1836, Gen. Sam Houston’s army defeated the Mexican army.
As battles go, San Jacinto was spectacular only in its brevity — 18 minutes. Both armies were small.
Compared to the murderous battles of the American Civil War, it was virtually bloodless.
But it’s hard to imagine any battle having a greater impact. In a single day, a republic that appeared to be on the verge of collapse won its freedom.
Before long a territory ranging from Texas to California would change hands. A country that would have developed as a region of Mexico would become part of the United States.
There are many good ways to commemorate the day, including telling a child or grandchild about this bit of history.
You might pay a visit to the Texas Heroes Monument at 25th Street and Broadway in Galveston.
The monument commissioned by Henry Rosenberg was dedicated on San Jacinto Day in 1900. Special trains came to Galveston from across the state.
