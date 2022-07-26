Roughly a third of the state’s psychiatric beds are offline.

Industries all over are mired in staffing shortages. But the problems in the state’s network of psychiatric hospitals are particularly distressing, with significant repercussions for patients, county jailers and taxpayers.

C. Patterson

Affordable Care Act gutted medicare/ medicade for mental health care. No more subsidies to states and do those facilities closed

George Croix

I sympathize with folks with mental health issue beyond their control but am a little bit tired of people messing themselves up then soaking up funds that should be available to help non self-induced cases.

For one example, frying your brain with dope was YOUR choice…yet the fallout reaches many more..

Imo, as always

