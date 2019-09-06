The new, full-service Teen Health Center at Moody Early Childhood Center, 1110 21st St., in Galveston, is a win-win for children and families.
The Teen Health Center, originally established in 1985 on the campus of Ball High School, offers free physical and mental health care for children enrolled at Moody Early Childhood Center, as well as to the center’s employees and their families.
Services such as free vaccinations, lab tests, hearing and vision screenings, physicals, and more will be available at the center, Ball High School, Collegiate Academy at Weis, and Austin and Central middle schools in Galveston.
And, although services are no longer available at schools in the Texas City Independent School District, organizers of Teen Health are putting together a list of resources, such as low-cost health care providers on the mainland, for families and school district staff no longer served by Teen Health Centers, said Angie Brown, executive director of Teen Health Center Inc, recently told The Daily News.
We all know how important it is to have access to quality, affordable health care. It’s a necessity. As health care costs continue to soar across the country, parents shouldn’t be burdened with what to do if their children become sick or have an injury of some sort that could possibly keep them from attending school and the parent having to miss work to go to an appointment.
This is where services at the Teen Health Center at Moody Early Childhood comes in handy. Sick or injured children with a consent form on file won’t have to have a parent present to be seen. Classroom aids and teaching assistants are available to accompany children to either the nurse’s office or the clinic depending on the severity of illness or injury.
On its other campuses, services for anyone on Galveston Island, 21 and younger are free. And, employees and family members ages 22 and older, who are associated with the daycare or preschool at the center, can receive services at the clinic for a flat $25 fee. No insurance is required.
With the help of funding from philanthropic, private foundations, the Teen Health Center is able to operate in the growing arena of school-based health centers around the country, most of which are offshoots of major medical centers or large institutions, requiring a more bureaucratic structure, Brown said.
How ideal is this? Yes, there’s no one way to figure out the maze of affordable health care and all that comes with it, but this is a step in the right direction working toward keeping island youth and families healthy.
• Angela Wilson
Thanks to both Angela’s!
Per this article, apparently "affordable health care" now means "free". Furthermore, "parents shouldn’t be burdened with what to do if their children become sick". Really?? Whose burden is it? Yes, the school programs are valuable, but the worldview expressed in this article is victimhood at it's finest.
Parents absolutely need to be "burdened" with making proper decisions regarding their child's welfare, and the other students at school. Sending a sick child to school with who knows what illnesses is irresponsible at best. This is how sicknesses become epidemic. Being responsible and not having kids you can't afford is a thing of the past. The government will take care of everything if you choose to be irresponsible. To wit, the number of underage pregnant females that can't even afford to pay for their own healthcare, much less a child.
"Per this article, apparently "affordable health care" now means "free". Free is the war cry of American Socialists.
It's easy to understand why people think health care should be free. Spend $1000 on a flat screen TV, you have a TV, Spend $1000 on a sofa, you have a sofa to sit on to watch the TV. Start by being well, then get sick, pay $1000 for special antibiotics and what do you end up with? Being well, no difference from when you started. In our materialistic society, you just spent $1000 on nothing ('no thing")! And besides, it (apparently) happened at random, so it's clearly "not your fault". In summary, you paid a lot of money for nothing and it wasn't your fault. Hmm. Just too hard for some folks to handle these days.
Fortunately, for people a tiny bit of foresight, there's something called 'health insurance'.
I guess I was taking advantage of the system when I used a school nurse and others when I was going to school. We had eye checks, dental checks, vaccinations, physicals all at school at no cost. If the goal is to educated young men and women, taking them out of school to get these services, does not help.
Moody Early Childhood Center fees witch includes health care
Infants (6 weeks - 23 months) $195/ week or $780/month
Toddlers (24 months - 3+) $165/week or $660/month
PreK 3 & PreK 4 $150/week or $600/month
After School (PreK 3 & 4) $65/week or $260/month
Holiday (PreK 3 & 4) $150/week or $600/month.
"With the help of funding from philanthropic, private foundations..." This is exactly the type of social program that conservatives invoke as the free market answer to the social safety net. And yet in these comments they still object...
I fully support the programs mentioned in the article and believe they are hugely beneficial. I was reacting to the author's comments on parental responsibility and definition of 'affordable ' to mean 'free'.
[thumbup]
Sick or injured children with a consent form on file won’t have to have a parent present to be seen. This does not mean that the parent does not know about what is happening with their child, and can be present if they want to see a child get vaccinated.. When I was in school, my parents where not at any of the times that I received service form the school, except when they were providing the service..
As Bailey said these programs are paid "With the help of funding from philanthropic, private foundations..." What wrong with these private foundations and such doing the work that they were formed for.
