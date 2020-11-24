The iconic Hospice Tree of Lights of the holiday season is back for a 40th year with the lighting this week atop The Daily News building in Galveston.
A popular community tradition since 1989, the tree is illuminated by more than 2,000 individual bulbs. In 2019 the tree was given a major restoration by Hospice Care Team and The Daily News.
In addition to upgrading the original lighting to more energy-efficient LED bulbs, mechanical elements that raise the historic tree and protect it during bad weather were replaced. Many of the new parts had to be machined because the tree is so old; replacements just didn’t exist.
“We could not ask for anyone better than The Galveston County Daily News family to be our ‘partner in caring,’” said Joe R. Chapman, administrator of the Hospice Care team Inc. “The work that has been done refurbishing the majestic Tree of Lights assures it will be around for many years to come.”
The tree is a key part of the major fundraiser for the Hospice Care Team, allowing donors to purchase a light in honor or memory of someone aided by hospice services.
“Given we have had two hurricanes, a tropical storm and a year of COVID, I was concerned that our one and only fundraiser per year would be a challenge in 2020,” Chapman said.
But Chapman is optimistic the community will come out in support, even in such difficult times.
“But as usual I have faith in Texans rising up to meet the challenge with kindness and we will meet our $20,000 goal," he said. "But everyone’s contribution makes a difference in allowing us to help another family.”
Funds raised are used for those patients who are terminally ill and have no resources for hospice care.
The Daily News and the Hospice Care Team have a long relationship.
The Daily News is especially proud of the great work the Hospice Care Team provides. Services the group provides to people in their greatest time of need allow individuals and families to spend their most difficult days in dignity.
“I am especially proud of the work those in hospice provide to individuals and families,” said Leonard Woolsey, publisher of The Daily News. “Peace of mind and spirit are among the greatest gifts one can extend to another during such times."
The Hospice Care Team also provides services for children through a pediatric palliative care program named the Sea Turtle Program. And different from the adult hospice track, children are allowed to continue to receive medical care from doctors in hopes of reversing their conditions.
There is an additional element to the newspaper’s support of the organization and its efforts.
The Daily News is like any other business — we feel like a family and act like a family. This year, we’ve experienced losses of loved ones who lived out their final days under the professional care of a hospice team. And knowing how comforting this was to everyone involved only underscores our support of the Hospice Care Team.
If you would like to contribute to the Hospice Care Team so it can continue efforts on behalf of people and families in need, please visit hospicecareteam.org or call 409-938-0070.
• The Daily News Editorial Board
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.