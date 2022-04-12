Some received messages Monday evening and Tuesday morning from the campaign of Roger “Bo” Quiroga, who is running for mayor, and saw items appearing briefly on GalvNews.com and the newspaper’s Facebook and Twitter accounts Monday evening about a mayoral debate at Texas A&M University-Galveston.
Those probably have caused confusion. Here are the facts.
Quiroga’s campaign announced Monday evening The Daily News was holding a debate on the university’s campus Tuesday evening. That was not exactly true.
The Daily News never agreed to sponsor, partner or otherwise organize a debate at the university Tuesday night.
Editor Michael A. Smith had agreed to serve as moderator of a debate organized by the Black Student Alliance, however.
That’s an important difference. Smith acknowledges he might have contributed to the confusion. More on that in a bit.
On Tuesday morning, Quiroga’s campaign announced The Daily News had canceled the debate. That’s also not exactly true. It was not the newspaper’s event to cancel and if it was canceled it was canceled by the alliance.
What happened was Smith, late Monday evening, withdrew as moderator of the event organized by the student alliance.
Here’s why.
In March 2020, two years ago, Victor Viser, a professor at the university, sent Smith a detailed email asking whether The Daily News would partner with the student alliance on a mayoral debate. While that question was being considered, COVID-19 happened, the May elections were postponed to November and debate canceled.
On March 3, Viser emailed Smith asking whether The Daily News would moderate a debate among 2022 mayoral candidates hosted by the student alliance in late March or early April.
Smith on March 10 replied: “I can do this if you still need me to.” “This” in Smith’s mind was simply moderate a debate staged by the student alliance. Smith acknowledges that in retrospect, and in context of the long-forgotten 2020 plan, he might have underestimated what was expected.
At any rate, the agreement was members of the alliance would be in touch.
That didn’t happen until March 31, when Smith received an unsigned email stating the event was planned for 6:30 p.m. April 12.
Smith was concerned because the email seemed to be inviting candidates to the event, and that was very short notice for candidates to commit.
“Please let us know if this will work with the candidate schedules,” the email stated.
There ensued a series of email exchanges in which Smith asked questions about details of the event, including one on April 5 in which he asked whether any of the candidates had committed.
“I am waiting for the contact information from Dr. Viser to invite the candidates,” the students replied.
By April 8, only Quiroga had committed and Smith had become deeply concerned about whether the other candidates had even been invited. He told the students they had to confirm to him no later than Monday afternoon that at least incumbent Craig Brown had committed to being there along with Quiroga.
“You can’t have a meaningful debate unless Quiroga and Brown are both there,” Smith wrote.
On Monday, Smith received an email stating: “I have the confirmation that all the candidates will be attending the debate Tuesday.”
Later that day, The Daily News reported Smith would be moderating the student alliance’s debate among all three candidates at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
About 7:30 p.m. Monday, a member of the Short-Term Rental Owners Association of Galveston called and informed Smith that Brown wouldn’t be at the alliance debate because he would be participating in a debate that group was holding at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
The caller also informed Smith that candidate Benjamin Herndon had not been invited to the alliance debate until Friday afternoon through a message on LinkedIn, and he planned to only “stop by and say hello,” because he too had already committed to the association’s debate.
Smith called Brown, who confirmed he had declined to attend the alliance debate because he had already committed to the rental association’s debate about four weeks before the students ever invited him.
Smith called Quiroga to determine whether he had committed to the alliance event. He had, but Smith also learned that Viser is working as a “campaign strategist” for Quiroga’s campaign.
At that point, Smith sent an email to the Black Student Alliance withdrawing as moderator.
“I’m sorry the student group’s debate was canceled,” Smith said. “It wasn’t canceled by The Daily News, however. I think the students made the right decision to cancel. You can’t have debate with only one candidate, whether you have a moderator or not.
“I had been worried since March 31 that some of the candidates had not been given enough time to appear at the event and that worry was well founded.
“I was not going to contribute to a false perception that Brown and Herndon had simply declined to participate, when that was not the case.
“I was also troubled to learn Viser was somewhat involved in organizing the event, and also working for one of the campaigns. That relationship was too close for my comfort.
“I apologize for any confusion attributable to me. I wish the students well and would be willing to work with the group on an event in the future.”
• Daily News editorial board
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.