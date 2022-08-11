The Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network on Aug. 5 asked Galveston residents to be on the lookout for a dolphin wrapped in fishing line. Fishing line is detrimental to sea animals and can cause serious bodily injury. Disposing of hazardous material is easy and should be something every angler takes time to do.
Members of the organization were able to take off parts of the fishing line but were unable to remove all of it. The condition of the dolphin is currently unknown.
Entanglements can lead to amputations, cuts, infections and even death. It can also cause debris to snag onto the fishing line, which the animals end up dragging, causing exhaustion.
It can even become difficult for dolphins to catch food and escape from prey when entangled.
Oftentimes dolphins learn that they can get an easy meal by trailing behind boats and stealing bait. This behavior is dangerous and should not be rewarded as it creates a bad habit of the dolphin approaching humans for food.
Anglers should never feed bait to dolphins. This will keep the dolphin around the boat area and increase the odds of it being tangled in fishing line.
Anglers should always be mindful of dolphins and other sea life while fishing. There are several easy things anglers can do to protect marine life.
• Always reel in fishing line when a dolphin appears, and make sure all equipment is secure so nothing can break off easily.
• If the fishing line does happen to break, make sure to collect all the debris that was left and dispose of it properly.
• Stay at least 50 yards away from a dolphin, if they start showing an interest in bait, change locations.
Heidi Whitehead, stranding network executive director, told the publication MySA she hopes the public will report their sightings so they can develop a pattern for it and continue rescue efforts.
The network is asking the public not to approach, pursue or feed the dolphin.
Contact The Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network through its website, or call 1-800-962-6625.
