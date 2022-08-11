dolphin

The Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network is asking Galveston residents to keep a lookout for a dolphin wrapper in fishing line.

 TEXAS MARINE MAMMAL STRANDING NETWORK/Courtesy

The Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network on Aug. 5 asked Galveston residents to be on the lookout for a dolphin wrapped in fishing line. Fishing line is detrimental to sea animals and can cause serious bodily injury. Disposing of hazardous material is easy and should be something every angler takes time to do.

Members of the organization were able to take off parts of the fishing line but were unable to remove all of it. The condition of the dolphin is currently unknown.

