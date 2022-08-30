As our resident weather expert Stan Blazyk pointed out Monday in his Weather Watch blog, the Tropics are slumbering no more.
On Tuesday morning, there was a “broad and elongated area of low pressure located several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles” with about an 80 percent chance of forming into a tropical storm over the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Farther east, a tropical wave was traveling west just off the coast of Africa near the Cape Verdes islands. It had about a 40 percent chance of developing into something over the next five days.
Although the hurricane-obsessed among us start talking about tropical weather in May, maybe April lately, the season is just now getting started.
It’s worth noting the fifth anniversary of Hurricane Harvey, a late-August storm that brought disastrous flooding to the Galveston County mainland, was last week.
This year is the 122nd anniversary of the Great Storm, which destroyed Galveston and environs in early September 1900 and remains today the deadliest natural disaster in U.S. history.
Sept. 11-12 marks the 14th anniversary of Hurricane Ike, which destroyed Bolivar Peninsula, and flooded about 75 percent of Galveston Island, along with many other parts of the county, with massive storm surge.
None of this is news, but it serves as a reminder that the 2022 hurricane season is far from over. In fact, this period from mid-August to late October is peak hurricane season. Sept. 10 is the absolute statistical peak in the frequency of Atlantic tropical cyclones.
That’s always worth repeating, but may be especially so in years like this one, when our part of the Gulf has been relatively quiet.
By this time, many people might be tired of hearing about hurricane season and be tuned out if nothing much is going on locally.
For practical purposes, though, the season has just begun and there’s a lot of time left for something to spin up and cause a lot of trouble here.
There’s no reason at this point to worry that any of the systems now being tracked will threaten this area, but there are also no guarantees that one them, or one still yet to form, won’t before the season ends in a few weeks.
The only rational assumption in hurricane country is that one or more of them will make landfall somewhere close enough to cause trouble. And so, the only prudent thing to do each season is to prepare as if a hurricane will happen sometime before the season ends.
The single most important thing you can do before that one storm appears is to get your family together and make a plan.
Start your plan by making lists of things you want to do and supplies you’ll need.
Think in terms of needs — what you will need, what your family will need, your pets, your house.
Think about essentials — special medications and foods, contact lenses and insurance papers.
What does your car need? Will it hold up to creeping along for hours in heavy traffic and blistering heat? Are the tires good? Is there a spare? A jack? A handle? Do you know how to use them?
The bottom line is that hurricane season really gets rolling late in the summer, mid-August through October. If you’ve still not prepared, it’s time.
To help with that, subscribers can find a reissue of The Daily News’ Guide to Hurricane Preparedness in today’s edition.
