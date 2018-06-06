The death of a Galveston Island Beach Patrol lifeguard while cycling along 69th Street is both a tragedy and a reminder of the inherent dangers of the mixing of bicycles and cars on congested roadways.
The crash happened at 10:10 p.m. Monday near the intersection of 69th Street and Weiss Road, about four blocks from Seawall Boulevard.
Marco Antonio, 23, who had just recently graduated from the beach patrol’s lifeguard academy, was riding a bicycle side-by-side with four other people south, toward the seawall, when he was struck from behind by a car turning off of Weiss Road, police have said.
The driver of the car, Gerilyn Weberlein, 50, of Galveston, was arrested at the scene of the crash and was charged with intoxication assault, according to the police department. Additionally, the charge against Weberlein could be upgraded because of Antonio’s death, Galveston Police Department spokesman Capt. Joshua Schirard said.
Antonio’s death is the first reported fatal bicycle crash in Galveston since 2014. Local officials have made some efforts to improve bicycle safety on the island in recent years, including painting bike paths on some major roadways. The intersection where the crash happened does not have bike lanes and is poorly lit, police said.
Cycling is a fast-growing recreation across the county. And on Galveston Island, with the flat ground and cooling sea breezes, a bike ride is something tourists like to include in their visits. Additionally, more and more people are cycling as basic transportation. And with this volume comes additional risks.
Both cyclists and motorists can play a role in elevating safety. Many cities now require cyclists to display headlights and taillights on their bikes at all times. Galveston is among cities with ordinances requiring lights and reflectors on bikes ridden after dark. One of the deeper questions raised by this death is whether the city is enforcing that ordinance well enough.
Also, riding in designated cycling lanes and going with the flow of traffic are becoming safety requirements in many cities — violations are ticketing offenses. Drivers, on the other hand, need to constantly checking roadways and intersections for cyclists or pedestrians. And on the island, where the volume of activities are elevated, extra caution should be practiced.
What can communities do? More signage, more bike lanes and, more importantly, more cyclist safely education. Riding bikes on public roadways is not child’s play. And according to statistics, it will only become more of an issue in the coming years.
That said, the death of a local cyclist this week and the circumstances surrounding it is nothing short of tragic.
We are sorry for the loss of one of the island’s lifeguards and hope, if anything, this accident will help elevate the awareness of bicycles and cars along the roadways.
• Leonard Woolsey
