Today is Texas Independence Day. Rebellious Texans met 185 years ago at Washington-on-the-Brazos to declare themselves citizens of a republic of their own creation.
It was not an auspicious start.
On March 2, 1836, the Alamo, defended by a militia force of fewer than 200 that was long on courage and short on everything else — training, equipment and, perhaps, good sense — was surrounded by one of the world’s better armies.
Most Texans remember how that turned out.
The Texan garrison at Goliad soon would be massacred. There was no sound military reason to believe a different fate awaited any who’d taken up arms in the cause.
As the Mexican army advanced, settlers were pulling out and running for Louisiana. It was the rational thing to do.
Instead of fleeing, Texan leaders resolved to fight and to create a new republic out of thin air. It took a lot of gall, as Texans like to say.
Judged by contemporary standards, the men who met at Washington-on-the-Brazos weren’t universally motivated by noble ideas. Preserving the institution of slavery in Texas, which the Mexican government had banned, was among the chief aims of the dissidents.
Still, creation of the Republic of Texas stands among history’s great acts of defiance. It was an act of courage when prospects looked bleak.
That act of defiance and creation says a lot about the character of this state and the people in it.
It’s hard to describe what that character is, exactly. People elsewhere want to write it off as just crazy. And while that’s part of it, it’s a special kind of crazy: the kind that leads people to stand and fight when good sense dictates they cut and run.
Some people, those selling various and sundry ideologies, for example, will tell you they know what that Texas character is and that they embody it. That’s nonsense, of course; it’s bigger, finer and more nebulous than any one person or mere politics can contain.
Like Waylon said, “It don’t matter who’s in Austin, Bob Wills is still the king.”
The best place to see the character of Texas is among the people it has produced. Just listing all the remarkable Texas musicians, singers and performers would take a week and it would include talents from Willie to Selena to Janice to Scott Joplin to Barry White to Lefty Frizzell to Flaco Jiménez to Lightnin’ Hopkins to Beyoncé to Stevie Ray —which is not even getting started.
And in politics? LBJ to W and everyone in between.
Texas is too big, too much, for any one person or creed to claim.
So, no matter how you tend to vote, or not, run up the Lone Star today and celebrate our special kind of crazy.
• Michael A. Smith
Editor’s note: This editorial first appeared March 2, 2016.
