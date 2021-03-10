Every year since at least 1988, The Daily News has selected and honored a resident, and in some years more than one, as its Citizen of the Year.
We consider this to be the highest compliment the newspaper can pay to people who, through their personal or professional work, made the county a more prosperous, more livable, more civil, more civic or otherwise objectively better place.
For most of those years, that effort has been in-house. The publisher, the editors and other organizational leaders would meet a few times and make nominations, and we’d attempt to argue those down to the one.
We talked about the good things nominees had accomplished during the previous year and often considered the whole scope of their works and reputation in deciding who to name.
The list of honorees going back to 1988 is a who’s who of movers and shakers whose influences were wide and tremendous, and a few who did a lot in a smaller footprint.
In 1988, we named Fletcher Harris, the World War II veteran and Galveston curmudgeon, for his long service in civic and community groups and for being the voice of the people, always informed and ready to speak up in effort to keep the government, and sometimes the newspaper, honest.
Since then, we’ve honored Walter P. Hall, the banker, civic leader and political kingmaker who helped shape modern League City; Alfreda Houston, a Galveston community and civil rights leader; and Jimmy Hayley, former executive vice president of Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce, for his service to mainland communities.
Robert L. “Bobby” Moody and George P. Mitchell have been honored for things too numerous and well-known to need mentioning again, as have mayors Chuck Doyle of Texas City and Pat Hallisey of League City; and former state Reps. Craig Eiland and Mike Martin.
The list goes on and on — tireless community improver Betty Massey, who’d make a great nominee today; businessman Mike Dean; Dick and Horacene Daugird, founders of the Lighthouse Charity Team; and, in 2019, Chuck and Mary Ellen Doyle for their lifetimes of good work.
We’re proud of having honored more than 30 Citizens of the Year and for recording their names and deeds for history.
Last year, after years of discussion, we opened the nomination process up to the public, asking Daily News readers to tell us who they thought should be Citizen of the Year.
The new method worked well. Through it, we added Barbara “B.J.” Herz, of Galveston, to the list as Citizen of the Year for 2020.
We also recognized 19 other finalists nominated by their friends, neighbors and coworkers. It was a stellar group of county residents whose service is humbling and inspiring.
The Daily News is accepting public nominations for 2021’s Citizen of the Year. Making a nomination is easy. Just go to www.galvnews.com/coy and provide the information sought on the digital form.
In the interest of keeping this effort manageable, we won’t accept nominations by any means other than the online form — no email, no text, no hard copy.
The nomination period closes at 5 p.m Friday. No nominations will be accepted after that.
From those nominations, The Daily News will select 20 finalists and, from those, one Citizen of the Year. The finalists will be honored and the Citizen of the Year revealed during a special event.
All 20 finalists will be featured in a glossy magazine, and the winner will be featured in The Daily News.
So how about it, Galveston County? Who’s your pick for Citizen of the Year 2021?
• Michael A. Smith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.