Most rational people have moved well beyond debate about whether the Earth’s climate is changing. Even the CIA, the broader U.S. intelligence community and the U.S. Department of Defense agree climate change is real and among the most pressing threats to national security and prosperity.
None of these organizations is given to flights of liberal fancy.
Neither is the American Petroleum Institute, which has pledged to deliver solutions “that reduce the risks of climate change while meeting society’s growing energy needs.
“We support global action that drives greenhouse gas emissions reductions and economic development,” according to the institute’s policy statement on global climate change.
That’s a very short list of organizations that have accepted the obvious truth that our climate is changing and those changes present vast array of challenges for humankind.
It’s equally obvious that climate change poses especially urgent and intense problems for people residing along coasts, which is most of us.
Global warming and the corollary retreat of polar ice drives sea-level rise and creates an environment conducive to more frequent and more powerful tropical storms, to name one local issue directly linked to climate change.
Even the harsh freeze that staggered Texas in February raises important questions about what the future might hold if we don’t get serious about mitigating climate change.
To that end, The Daily News last week entered an informal partnership with Inside Climate News, a non-partisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to climate-focused journalism.
The Daily News entered the partnership with ICN to expand the scope and depth of the climate-focused reporting we’re able to deliver to local readers.
The partnership entails both publishing news reported by ICN journalists and teaming Daily News reporters with ICN staff writers and freelancers to develop, report and write articles focused on the local effects of climate and climate change.
Inside Climate News is a well-respected organization founded in 2007. Its journalists won Pulitzer Prizes for National Reporting in 2013 and Public Service, probably the most prestigious news award, in 2016.
“We serve as watchdogs of government, industry and advocacy groups and hold them accountable for their policies and actions,” according to the group’s webpage.
Of local note is that island native Dancie Ware, who owns Dancie Perugini Ware Public Relations, is on the organization’s board of directors.
She arranged the introduction between ICN and Daily News editors that resulted in the partnership.
The first article presented through the partnership — a deep dive into how Harris County plans to spend billions in Hurricane Harvey aid, and whether that plan shorts low-income communities — appeared Monday at galvnews.com and will run in print later this week.
Meanwhile, a Daily News reporter is working with an ICN reporter on an article about whether storms such as the February freeze really are once-in-a-lifetime events.
As always, the editors invite reader comment and other feedback about this partnership.
For more information about the people behind Inside Climate News, its funding, IRS reports and board of directors, look here.
Michael A. Smith
