Congratulations to the inaugural class of the top 40 Under 40 in Galveston County.
As featured in Friday's edition of the home-delivered Daily News, the new annual magazine profiles the best and brightest in Galveston County as nominated by their peers in the community.
The Daily News is proud to have participated in this important project and offers its most sincere respect and admiration for this talented group of inductees.
The talented people in any community are always an important factor in the development of expansion of businesses. And if measured by those featured in this first edition, Galveston County is poised for a remarkable future.
40 Under 40 for 2018
Sheena Abernathy
Mary Bass
Robert Bouvier
Amanda Bunn
Shannon Burke
Matthew Busby
Alicia Cahill
Jay Campbell
Ashley Carner
Estela Castillo
Mark Dell’Osso
Kinjal Desai
Derek Duckett
Hank Dugie
Dominic Etienne
Jennifer Haglund
Paul Harrington
Nicki Huprich
Amanda Johnson
Bryan Kunz
Chris Lane
Brian & Kristen Lepo
Concetta Maceo-Sims
Michael Marquez
Casey McAuliffe
Lauren Millo
Frances Moody
Amy Owens
Heather Peterek
Kimberlyn Robinson
Danny Roe
Brandon Rogers
Lauren Scott
Sean Skipworth
Lindsay Touchy
Charday VanOrstrand
Rolando Villarreal
Erin Webb
Lindsey White
Whitney Ziegler
Note to readers: If your home-delivery newspaper did not include a copy of the 40 Under 40 special section, please notify us at hello@galvnews.com. Additional copies are also available for purchase at our offices located in both Texas City and Galveston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.