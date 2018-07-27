Congratulations to the inaugural class of the top 40 Under 40 in Galveston County.

As featured in Friday's edition of the home-delivered Daily News, the new annual magazine profiles the best and brightest in Galveston County as nominated by their peers in the community.

The Daily News is proud to have participated in this important project and offers its most sincere respect and admiration for this talented group of inductees.

The talented people in any community are always an important factor in the development of expansion of businesses. And if measured by those featured in this first edition, Galveston County is poised for a remarkable future.

40 Under 40 for 2018

Sheena Abernathy

Mary Bass

Robert Bouvier

Amanda Bunn

Shannon Burke

Matthew Busby

Alicia Cahill

Jay Campbell

Ashley Carner

Estela Castillo

Mark Dell’Osso

Kinjal Desai

Derek Duckett

Hank Dugie

Dominic Etienne

Jennifer Haglund

Paul Harrington

Nicki Huprich

Amanda Johnson

Bryan Kunz

Chris Lane

Brian & Kristen Lepo

Concetta Maceo-Sims

Michael Marquez

Casey McAuliffe

Lauren Millo

Frances Moody

Amy Owens

Heather Peterek

Kimberlyn Robinson

Danny Roe

Brandon Rogers

Lauren Scott

Sean Skipworth

Lindsay Touchy

Charday VanOrstrand

Rolando Villarreal

Erin Webb

Lindsey White

Whitney Ziegler

Note to readers: If your home-delivery newspaper did not include a copy of the 40 Under 40 special section, please notify us at hello@galvnews.com. Additional copies are also available for purchase at our offices located in both Texas City and Galveston.

Leonard Woolsey: 409-683-5207; leonard.woolsey@galvnews.com

President & Publisher

