The war in Ukraine is a human tragedy. And for us to act as if this is some faraway global problem is naive, negligent and dangerous.
Now is the time to rally our attention and actions. Americans — and especially Texans — should be rocked to their core.
The grit of the citizens fighting one of the world’s largest militaries is nothing short of inspiring.
Today, you will find a banner on page B8, the last page in the B section. We encourage you to remove and display it as you feel appropriate to help raise awareness of this escalating situation.
Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to pummel the independent and free people of Ukraine with a heartless disregard for civilian casualties.
As a result, millions have fled their homes and families have been torn apart as fathers and sons stay behind to fight and refugees flood neighboring borders.
Remember, this is a war of choice — a choice made by Putin alone. Putin’s endgame is clear: taking the independent and democratically elected nation of Ukraine under the flag or sphere of influence of the Russian government.
If you are looking for a positive, one could point to how concerted economic restrictions are putting a big hurt on the world’s 11th largest economy.
While we admit this disproportionately hurts the Russian people, economic tools are remarkably powerful in today’s global economy.
Add to that the independent actions of corporations pausing or walking away from their significant investments in Russia, and Putin is most likely discovering this is not his father’s war.
But let’s not lose sight of families tearing apart, mothers and children hiding in tunnels, and the pain caused by the reckless nature of Putin’s assaults. This war is potentially a human tragedy that can significantly reshape the world from here on out.
The world — especially the Free World — needs to come together to bring this tragedy to a close.
Show your support for the people of Ukraine. Your courage might be the nudge or catalyst a friend or stranger needs to reach out and help.
We encourage you to seek out trusted avenues or agencies allowing you to help with confidence. But please do something — and you can start by displaying your support of the Ukrainian people.
God knows, they can use all the help they can get.
