La Marque has been in the news a lot lately. Unfortunately, much of the news has been bad. Gang warfare, drive-by shootings, young men dead in the street, nervous neighbors and residents at odds with police when the times indeed call for unity.
But out of that rose hopeful pleas for cooperation and forward-thinking ways to turn the tide.
La Marque shone bright once again last month as a deadly winter storm gripped Galveston County, plunging temperatures into the low double digits, crippling power grids and compromising business, residential and municipal infrastructure. Residents were left in the cold, in the dark with no water to drink or wash up with for days.
Governments and emergency personnel in every Galveston County city scrambled to help their residents through the freeze. They distributed food and water, set up warming centers and responded to emergency calls as best they could. Leaders urged residents to check on their neighbors, the ill and elderly, those who lived alone and anyone else who might have been in need of help.
La Marque went above and beyond.
In light of the devastation wrought by the unprecedented winter storm and the fact that more than 40 people died across the state — at least four in Galveston County — it’s hard not to be moved when reading this passage in an article The Daily News ran a few days after the big thaw.
“In La Marque, city officials said they made extra efforts to check on the aged and people with medical needs as the power outages lingered and temperatures dropped.
“The city turned to a record of 911 calls from the past six months to find people who’d had health crises before and might need power for medical equipment such as devices that create supplemental oxygen, said La Marque City Manager Charles ‘Tink’ Jackson.
“People who needed help were taken to a nursing home that had power, Jackson said.
“When that list was complete, the city turned to another source to find vulnerable people — a list of residents who received a senior discount on city water services. The welfare checks continued until the list was exhausted, he said.
“City officials called more than 900 residents during the crisis and made physical contact with people who couldn’t be reached by phone.”
“We took it upon ourselves to do a lot,” Jackson said. “We sat in the emergency operations center and said, ‘We’ve got to start checking on our elderly population’ and make sure they’re OK.”
As of the end of storm week, there were no reported cold-weather deaths in La Marque.
We have much respect for the city of La Marque and its leaders right about now. Clearly, they care. And clearly, they care enough to do what it takes to actively ensure the safety and well-being of their residents.
• Margaret Battistelli Gardner
