Gov. Greg Abbott was right to follow President Donald Trump’s lead in extending social distancing measures through at least the end of April. Leaders at the county and city level should do the same.
Health authorities have said from the beginning that strict social distancing measures are the best way to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Extending those measures will be far more than merely inconvenient for many people, probably for most of us. It will be a severe burden for most businesses, including this one, a death blow for some businesses and will fundamentally change the lives of thousands of Americans who have lost or soon will lose their jobs, might soon lose their homes and will have their futures knocked onto new, uncertain courses.
Despite all that very real damage to the economy and to the people, there’s growing evidence that social distancing measures are working.
That evidence might not be enough yet to say we are containing the spread of COVID-19, but it’s enough to inspire some hope that we will, and that a return to something like normal life is not just some distant dream.
Among the heartening news items was a New York Times article published Monday about a company called Kinsa Health, which sells digital thermometers that work with a smartphone app. People can take their temperature, type in some other symptoms, upload all that and get basic advice about whether they need medical help.
By doing so, they also contribute more than 160,000 individual temperature readings each day to a database, which the company had been using to track seasonal flu, according to the Times. That real-time information has allowed Kinsa to make accurate estimations about the flu two or three weeks ahead of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which relies on reports from health departments.
The company recently has been tracking fevers probably not caused by flu viruses and likely caused by coronavirus. It’s finding that after a long run of increased fever readings, the numbers have recently been going down significantly almost universally across the country.
The data show hot spots only in places that very recently enacted social distancing orders and in a ring around New Orleans that health officials attribute to infections among Mardi Gras revelers, the Times reported.
The consensus among several experts in the field is that Kinsa’s data is good and its estimates are valid. The implication, the experts agreed, is that harsh social distancing measures such as closing schools and some businesses, along with all the other restrictions, are working to slow the spread of COVID-19.
They agree also that the evidence of tight social distancing rules working is a strong argument for continuing for a least a few more weeks.
Abbott said the same Tuesday when he announced an extension of his order to April 30.
“Social distancing is our best tool in the fight against COVID-19, and the actions we have taken thus far have proven to be effective in limiting the spread of this virus.”
We can, perhaps, think of this as fighting an infection in our own bodies. A physician prescribes a course of antibiotics. We take them, feel better and sometimes stop taking them before we’ve completed the full, prescribed course. Doing so is a mistake, which can lead to a relapse and help whatever bug we’re fighting get stronger and more dangerous.
The hard bottom line is much of the economic damage and personal upheaval already are done.
The worst-case scenario would be to pull up too soon and lose whatever ground we’ve gained. We’d still have a battered economy and very likely a resurgent pandemic.
The only rational move was to hold fast and hope the tentative signs of progress turn out to be true.
• Michael A. Smith
