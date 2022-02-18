Have we reached the point at which COVID-19 becomes an endemic, rather than epidemic, threat? That is, the point at which it’s no longer a constant crisis.
Some of the people most engaged in the nearly two-year struggle against the virus think perhaps we have.
A heartfelt maybe is still just a maybe, but after 23 months of mostly bad news, we’ll take the good as it comes along.
Among the recent items of good news are these:
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said during a White House briefing Wednesday the government was considering easing its mask guidance in coming weeks because of declines in COVID-19 cases, hospital admissions and deaths.
The CDC is behind the curve on that decision compared to a lot of institutions and individual Americans who already have shed masks. That lag is appropriate.
The CDC’s guidance applies everywhere, must address the worst cases, not the best, and the organization should be inclined to err on the side of caution.
Because of that, when even the CDC is talking about an easing of its guidelines, which have tended to be overstated, it’s good news.
There’s good news also in the effect of the omicron variant, which is highly infectious but less virulent.
That variant, which was mostly responsible for the most recent surge in cases, is a serious threat to the unvaccinated, the aged and people with chronic conditions such as high blood pressure.
It has been less likely to cause serious symptoms in healthy, fully vaccinated people, however.
That’s about as close to a good virus as it gets; one that sweeps through a population infecting many but making relatively few seriously ill.
The result can be creation of widespread natural immunity among people who have declined to be vaccinated, and there’s evidence of that happening because of omicron.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, an independent population health research organization based at the University of Washington School of Medicine, this week estimated that about 73 percent of Americans are immune to omicron either through inoculation or after surviving infection, according to The Associated Press. As many as 80 percent of Americans might be immune by mid-March, The AP reported.
“We have changed,” said Ali Mokdad, a professor of health metrics sciences at the University of Washington in Seattle who works for the institute.
“We have been exposed to this virus and we know how to deal with it.”
“I am optimistic even if we have a surge in summer, cases will go up, but hospitalizations and deaths will not.”
Closer to home, Dr. Philip Keiser, the county’s top public health official, also was cautiously optimistic that we’re near the endemic stage.
About 300,000 people in the county have some form of immunity, either through at least one shot of a vaccine or by surviving COVID infection, Keiser estimated.
That’s more than 85 percent of the county’s 351,000 or so residents.
The annual Mardi Gras celebration, which is expected to draw large crowds this weekend and next after a COVID hiatus, would test that theory, he said.
“This will be our first test to see whether we really are getting into that endemic stage, where COVID will be here, we’ll have to deal with it, but it’s not going to cause these big ups and downs like it has in the past,” Keiser said. “That’s why I say I’m cautiously optimistic.”
There won’t be a formal end of hostilities in the fight against COVID.
The virus will just fade into the background of life, joining the many other things that cause human suffering and death every day.
That’s cold comfort, perhaps, but the end of constant crisis is worth looking forward to.
• Michael A. Smith
