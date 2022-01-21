The Daily News has been an advocate of all things common sense since the beginning when it comes to the pandemic. Masking and social distancing? We’re in, and we encourage you to be as well. Avoiding large crowds or even smaller, more intimates ones with people outside of your household unless you’re sure everyone is vaccinated and, ideally, boosted? Yes, that too.
When vaccines were developed and vaccinations became readily available, this space in the paper advocated for getting the shot. Still does.
Time for a booster? Yep, we said, go get one.
Omicron is making a lot of people double down on their vaccine and booster resistance.
• “Omicron only results in mild symptoms, so I’ll take my chances.”
• “Everybody around me has been vaccinated, so I don’t need to be.”
• “I’ve already had COVID, so I don’t need to get vaccinated.”
• “I’m afraid I’ll get sicker from the shot than I would from omicron.”
• “I still just don’t trust it.”
• “The vaccines are ineffective against omicron anyway, so why bother?”
You should bother because the most trustworthy medical experts in the country and the county still think it’s a good idea. And they think that because 1) the deadly delta is still around and 2) vaccinations and boosters can reduce your chance of winding up in the hospital or dying from whatever variant you might wind up contracting. There’s just no way of knowing how your body will respond to even the seemingly milder-hitting omicron.
Here’s what the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has to say:
• Getting vaccinated can lower your risk of getting and spreading COVID. Vaccines can also help prevent serious illness and death.
• All steps have been taken to ensure that vaccines are safe and effective for people ages 5 years and older.
• If you already had COVID, you should still get a vaccination for added protection. Getting vaccinated is a safer way to build protection than getting sick with COVID.
• Even people with mild or no symptoms risk suffering long-term health issues after a COVID infection.
• There are still people around you who for one reason or another can’t be vaccinated or who are still at high-risk from COVID. The Washington Post reported Thursday that unvaccinated seniors are nearly 50 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID than their vaccinated peers. The more people who are vaccinated, the safer we make it for everyone.
• Hundreds of millions of people in the United States have received COVID vaccines under the most intensive safety monitoring program in U.S. history.
• A growing body of evidence shows that the benefits of COVID vaccination outweigh the known and potential risks.
“The data here show the protection provided by vaccines and the importance of being up to date on your COVID-19 vaccination, which for tens of millions of Americans means getting a booster dose,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Friday in a White House briefing about recent CDC findings.
Not everyone agrees with or trusts the CDC or Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top health advisor, or Dr. Philip Keiser, our local top health authority.
We do. And that’s why we continue to urge county residents to err on the side of caution and precaution by masking up and practicing social distancing. And, by all means, getting their vaccinations and their boosters.
