Ready, set, lace up for literacy in Galveston County — the Press Run 2019 is around the corner.
On Saturday, Oct. 26, The Daily News will again host runners and walkers in the popular Press Run. The course, which offers the rare opportunity to cross the famous Galveston Causeway, is the largest literacy race in the region.
It features a special 1K race for kids and a costume contest as well as the traditional 5K and 10K for all runners.
The Press Run, now in its eighth year, generates money for Newspapers In Education — a nationally recognized program that provides local newspapers and reading materials in classrooms. Locally, The Daily News will supply newspapers and reading materials free of charge to classrooms across Galveston County.
Additionally, this year’s race is teamed with the remarkable SMART Family Literacy and the Gulf Coast Big Brothers Big Sisters program. Through a special partnership with longtime supporter Steve Mataro and DSW Homes, the organization will benefit as runners are encouraged to bring books on race day, which will then go to children in need.
Also, The Daily News will make a special donation to the programs based on funds generated by the race.
A special vendor exposition will be held on the campus of the College of the Mainland on Saturday. Besides race packet pickup, runners and families will get to experience the COM campus and meet with local vendors and services related to the race.
Come out and join your friends and neighbors raising money for youth literacy as well as get the opportunity to brag about how you conquered the famous Galveston Causeway. And don’t forget to bring along a book for a child in need.
• Leonard Woolsey
