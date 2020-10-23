The Daily News has a long-standing policy against publishing letters and guest columns backing candidates on Election Day.
We always encourage letter-writing and welcome letters about candidates and issues, and we’ll continue accepting letters. However, the deadline for submitting such letters is noon on Thursday.
The last day candidate-endorsement letters will appear in the paper for Election Day 2020 will be Oct. 31.
We’ll print as many letters as we can find room for during these last days before Election Day. We won’t be publishing any letters backing a candidate on Election Day itself.
With limited space, we’ll accept only letters of up to 200 words with candidate endorsements — no columns.
Submissions that raise allegations or make other claims of wrongdoing won’t be considered for publication.
Submit letters of 200 words or fewer to letters@galvnews.com. Submissions must list a place of residence — not necessarily an address but a city or recognized unincorporated part of the county — and include a telephone number so we can verify authorship; we don’t publish the phone numbers.
And one more thing: If you haven’t already, be sure to vote. Early voting ends on Friday, and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3
• Daily News Editorial Board
