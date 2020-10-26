Gov. Greg Abbott should either enforce his COVID-19 mask order or rescind it. Likewise, everybody who has been fined for not complying with any of Abbott’s pandemic orders deserves a refund.
Abbott lost moral authority to impose such orders when hundreds of members of his own party gathered publicly — on several occasions across the state and at least twice in Galveston County — largely without masks, knowing they needn’t fear fines or other legal repercussions.
It doesn’t matter where you stand on wearing masks. The Daily News editorial board all along has called for the least intrusive measures and has argued it’s preferable for people to make their own pandemic decisions without governmental edicts if it doesn’t put others unwillingly at risk.
What matters is there’s an order in effect and you’re breaking the law in most of Texas when you’re neck to neck in large crowds of people without a mask. Abbott’s decision to turn the other cheek for his fellow Republicans erode the governor’s authority and law and order in general.
During the pandemic, Abbott has had to make some politically unpopular decisions, no doubt. But his uneven and often “nudge, nudge, wink, wink” approach to his own orders makes it difficult to take even good-sense orders seriously, and that’s becoming ever more plain to see.
Over the weekend, the Galveston County Republican Party, Constable Jimmy Fullen, Galveston County Judge Mark Henry and radio host Michael Berry organized a Back the Blue rally at the Galveston Yacht Basin. At the rally supporting law enforcement, hundreds were in violation of Abbott’s mask order. The event revolved around a boat rally, but hundreds gathered on land to hear political speeches.
It’s impossible to miss the irony in a rally supporting law enforcement that was a picture of lawlessness as people gathered closely without masks. It was no trick of the camera or media ruse. It was what it was.
To be fair, Fullen and Henry have never agreed with the mask order and have publicly said so. Also, no one in authority wants to appear to be attempting to block peaceful assembly. But they’re sworn to uphold the laws of the state. Henry argues he’s sworn to uphold the Texas and U.S. constitutions but not a law he believes is unconstitutional.
Abbott’s order requires Texans living in counties with more than 20 coronavirus cases to wear face coverings over the nose and mouth while in a business or other building open to the public, as well as outdoor public spaces, whenever social distancing isn’t possible.
Just because Abbott wrote an order, “that doesn’t make it legal or constitutional,” Tyler Drummond, Henry’s chief of staff, said.
But the Texas Supreme Court has upheld the constitutionality of Abbott’s COVID-19 executive orders against numerous challenges. This was no defense of any constitution. It was an example of a cafeteria approach to the law — I’ll take this, but leave that. It’s the same rationale many locked up on minor drug offenses have used and been punished for.
The simple truth is you can’t count yourself among the law-abiding if you pick and choose which laws you’ll heed and which you’ll break.
This also has been an example of highly selective enforcement and a dangerously slippery slope.
In September, a crowd of more than 200 people gathered for a political rally inside the pavilion at Walter Hall Park in League City to hear Allen West, Texas’ new Republican Party chairman. Few masks were to be seen. After the September rally, Abbott’s office wouldn’t deign to answer questions about whether the state intended to fine anyone for the obvious mask-order violations.
This summer, Black Lives Matters marches and protests were organized throughout the nation, in Texas and the county. At some of those protests and gatherings, maskless participants inspired ire in some observers who accused governments of ignoring pandemic policies, protocols and laws.
In some cases, government officials did ignore those violations, and that too was a bad decision.
In July, after previously resisting calls for such an edict and at one point banning local governments from requiring masks, Abbott ordered masks in public places to stem the surge of coronavirus cases, which were climbing. First-time violators were supposed to be issued a warning, though repeat offenders could be fined up to $250.
Meanwhile, hundreds of businesses in Galveston County and thousands across the state have since March been forced to limit business or close for months under Abbott’s orders.
Six Texas bars have had their licenses suspended by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission because they failed to comply with Abbott’s COVID-19 restrictions, according to Independent Reporting for a Better Texas.
As part of the commission’s Operation Safe Open, agents inspected businesses across Texas to ensure they’re following state standards to slow the spread of COVID-19. This is hypocrisy, pure and simple.
If Abbott believes his orders have curtailed the spread of COVID-19, he should have the courage of his convictions and work to see they are enforced equally, rather than allowing some Texans to be punished while his own party openly defies them without so much as a mild rebuke.
If he can’t do that, he should rescind the orders and stop the masquerade.
• Laura Elder
