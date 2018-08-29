The United Way of Galveston is kicking off its 2018 fundraising campaign today at the Moody Gardens Hotel, Spa and Convention Center.
The sold-out event is also a joint meeting of the Rotary Club of Galveston and the Rotary Club of Galveston Island, allowing community leaders an opportunity to network one-on-one with United Way’s partner agencies.
Also worth noting is that this event marks the 95th anniversary of the United Way doing good work in Galveston. Ponder that for a moment and think of all the people over the years whose lives were touched by this important organization and you quickly realize how fortunate our community is to have such a valuable partner.
Lindsey White, executive director of United Way Galveston, is excited about the upcoming season.
“There’s a lot of enthusiasm around the work of United Way right now, and that tells me that Galveston as a whole is eager to come together and give back,” she said.
“I think people were reminded after Harvey how much the community relies on United Way to be the leader in disaster recovery, in addition to our community-building work.
“The return on investment with a donation to United Way is unbeatable. Last year, for every $1 that was pledged through workplace giving on the island, United Way of Galveston was able to turn that into nearly $5 of community impact.
“We leveraged our capacity to administer funds and we were also able to secure matching grants that assisted with the rebuilding of homes and the availability of trauma-informed mental health services.”
Hal Rochkind, who is chairing the campaign this year, said United Way is “the glue of all of our wonderful nonprofits in Galveston.”
“I see the United Way as the comprehensive helping hand,” he said.
“Giving to United Way allows you to effect change, because its 24 partner agencies work together to tackle the root causes of Galveston’s most pressing issues.”
The Daily News is a longtime supporter of both the United Way of Galveston and its equally dedicated partner across the causeway, the United Way of Galveston County Mainland — and we are not alone.
Every year, businesses large and small quietly make critical contributions to United Way agencies. The key contributions are rooted in donations by employees across the employment spectrum.
The United Way works through partner agencies and each potential partner is carefully examined to ensure the money entrusted to the United Way is responsibly and efficiently managed.
Locally, the United Way of Galveston partners with groups such as the Galveston County Food Bank, American Red Cross Galveston, Salvation Army and Libbie’s Place Senior Day Care Center, to name only a few.
While today’s event is sold out, you can help by participating in employer-sponsored drives or reaching out to the United Way Galveston directly. Each day, a lot of good is quietly going on behind the scenes thanks to the efforts of people like you.
If you’ve participated in the past, please continue. If you have not, make this your year to get involved. Your contribution — no matter how large or small — is in good hands with our United Way partners.
• Leonard Woolsey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.