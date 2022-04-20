Galveston County Fair & Rodeo provides escape without having to go very far By MICHAEL A. SMITH The Daily News Michael A. Smith Editor Author email Apr 20, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Brody Robison, of Lonesome Dove 4-H in Hitchcock, cradles his rabbit at the market rabbit show at the Galveston County Fair & Rodeo at the county fairgrounds in Hitchcock on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Need a break from it all? Who among us couldn't use one? Fortunately, the Galveston County Fair & Rodeo provides an excellent way to get away from it all, have some fun, eat some good food and support a worthy cause. Some of the best news we've been able to report recently is that the fair and rodeo have returned to a full schedule of events this year, after two years of COVID-19 interruption. If there ever was a year when visiting an old-fashioned county fair might do a body good, this is it. We made that argument a few years ago. We were right then, and we're still right about it now. This venerable community production, now in its 84th year, starts at 5 p.m. today with a carnival. The gate opens 9 a.m. Friday with a full schedule of everything from a seafood cookoff to rabbit and turkey shows to bull riding. It all runs through April 30 at Jack Brooks Park, just off state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. • Michael A. Smith: 409-683-5206; michael.smith@galvnews.com 