Galveston County Fair and Rodeo

Brody Robison, of Lonesome Dove 4-H in Hitchcock, cradles his rabbit at the market rabbit show at the Galveston County Fair & Rodeo at the county fairgrounds in Hitchcock on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

 STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News

Need a break from it all?

Who among us couldn’t use one?

Fortunately, the Galveston County Fair & Rodeo provides an excellent way to get away from it all, have some fun, eat some good food and support a worthy cause.

Some of the best news we’ve been able to report recently is that the fair and rodeo have returned to a full schedule of events this year, after two years of COVID-19 interruption.

If there ever was a year when visiting an old-fashioned county fair might do a body good, this is it.

We made that argument a few years ago. We were right then, and we’re still right about it now.

This venerable community production, now in its 84th year, starts at 5 p.m. today with a carnival.

The gate opens 9 a.m. Friday with a full schedule of everything from a seafood cookoff to rabbit and turkey shows to bull riding.

It all runs through April 30 at Jack Brooks Park, just off state Highway 6 in Hitchcock.

• Michael A. Smith

Michael A. Smith: 409-683-5206; michael.smith@galvnews.com

