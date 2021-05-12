There’s a simple solution for cruise lines wanting to resume operations from the Port of Galveston.
That solution is to follow a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guideline allowing the ships to sail if 98 percent of the crew and 95 percent of the passengers are vaccinated against COVID-19 infection.
The other option is for the lines to round up volunteers and stage cruises to prove their protocols can prevent virus transmission even among large numbers of unvaccinated people spending days in the close quarters that shipboard life demands.
The latter method is far more complicated and might end up disproving the merit of those untested protocols.
Cruise fans have protested about the CDC continuing tight restrictions on a resumption of sailing. The message has been something along the lines of “Let’s just do it.”
But the CDC is treating cruise liners as special threats to public health for several good reasons. One is the close quarters and the fact that people from all over board the liners. Being too lax might turn the ships into giant petri dishes cultivating coronavirus to be shipped back to the places those passengers live.
Another is the simple fact that unlike airliners, trains and buses, nobody is ever compelled to board a pleasure cruise ship.
That cuts both ways, of course; people afraid of contracting COVID on a cruise ship are not obliged to board one.
But there’s a public health problem that transcends the narrow concerns of those wanting to get back on the water.
The Carnival ships Vista and Breeze, for example, can carry almost 5,000 each. Even a moderate outbreak of COVID on the ships would cause a health problem the cruise lines themselves cannot manage, which means the public would be obliged to respond.
The CDC can’t allow a situation in which a floating hotel steams into the Port of Galveston demanding health care resources for 500 or 1,000 people with a highly infectious disease.
None of the rest of us who might need some health care should support creating that situation either.
The cruise industry is important to the regional economy, and we should all hope for and support its return to business as soon as practically possible, but not at the risk of overwhelming local health providers.
Fortunately, there’s a clear path to the early July resumption the industry wants — that’s to require the vast majority of people in the ships to be vaccinated.
To his credit, Gov. Greg Abbott allowed for that by not including private industry in an executive order banning vaccination requirements. Unlike Florida, the Texas order applies only to government agencies, according to the governor’s office.
So the door is open. All that remains is for the cruise lines to walk through it.
• Michael A. Smith
