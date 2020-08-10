No matter how well-intentioned they might have been, executive orders President Donald Trump recently issued are little more than putting a small bandage on a gaping economic wound.
To be expected, there were proponents and critics of Trump’s orders.
Proponents say the president is trying to get aid to Americans while Congress has been deadlocked over the next stimulus package.
Critics say the president is trying to do an end-run around Congress to get an agenda passed.
Key points to the orders are:
• The president moved to keep paying a supplemental federal unemployment benefit for millions of Americans out of work during the outbreak. His order called for payments up to $400 each week, one-third less than the $600 people had been receiving under a benefit that expired last month.
The problem is that Trump’s plan requires states to pick up 25 percent of the tab — or $100 per unemployed person. Many, if not most, states are in cash crisis now.
• Under the president’s order, employers can defer collecting the employee portion of the payroll tax, including Medicare and Social Security, effective Aug. 1 through the end of the year. The order is intended to increase take-home pay for employees making less than about $100,000 a year.
One problem here is that it’s not a tax cut, but a deferral. Employees eventually would have to repay the government. One school of thought is that many employers would continue to collect the taxes but put those in an escrow account, so employees would not get hit with the whole deferred amount later on.
The deferral won’t help people who are out of work at all, and there’s debate about whether it would help the employed much. And some argue it’s a bad idea to cut off the flow of money into Medicare during a pandemic.
• The order extends a moratorium on student loans backed by the federal government, which was initially passed by Congress and would have expired on Sept. 30. The moratorium also forgave interest on the deferred payments.
The order does not include student loans held by banks.
• The orders did not extend a federal eviction moratorium that protected more than 12 million renters living in federally subsidized apartments or units with federally backed mortgages. That moratorium expired July 25.
Instead, Trump directed the Treasury and Housing and Urban Development departments to identify funds to provide aid to those struggling to pay their monthly rent.
While an executive order by a president or governor carries the weight of law, it, in itself, is not a law. Congress passes laws, administrations decide how to enforce those laws. For instance, the administration indicated the executive orders were an implementation of the CARES Act from earlier this year.
Because Congress can only pass appropriations measures, the administration is going to have to find money already set aside to fund the orders.
The administration is setting aside $44 billion from the Disaster Relief Fund to pay for the extra jobless benefits. Under the order, the payments will last through Dec. 6 — or until the disaster fund’s balance falls to $25 billion. With hurricane season now underway, the fund has a balance of about $70 billion.
Then, there is the question of legal challenges, which could leave the executive orders in limbo.
The bottom line, though, is the executive orders are just another example of the mess going on in Washington these days.
The mess isn’t playing out too well on Main Street. Virtually every poll conducted in the past few months has indicated a growing disapproval of Congress. People are hurting financially, businesses are hurting financially and Congress is working as if there is plenty of time to hammer out the perfect plan.
The only solution is for Congress to get its act together and work together. That, and a COVID-19 vaccine, are the most important elements of getting the economy and health of the nation on track.
• Dave Mathews
The biggest critic of this executive order is Donald Trump. He didn't want to do it but with people in need he had no choice. This hoever was an eye opener for Pelosi- Schumer. They slipped in so much expletive into the Democrat bill which has NOTHING to do with the pandemic. They tried to pull a fast one due to the deadline and would not budge on these "key" provisions.
"Then, there is the question of legal challenges, which could leave the executive orders in limbo." Let's see who wants to tell the unemployed they get NOTHING. At least with this EO they get something.
