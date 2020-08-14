COVID-19 is killing people in ways that have nothing to do with coronavirus pathology.
Meanwhile, it’s an open question how many of the nation’s hospitals will escape the undertow caused, at least in part, by rules meant to keep them from being overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.
Hospitals all over the country and here at home report deep financial distress. Part of the problem here has been driven by a state prohibition on any elective procedures that would require patients to spend time convalescing in hospital beds. The rationale was those procedures could safely be delayed to keep beds open for COVD-19 patients.
Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the restrictions after much consultation with health care officials and they were appropriate during a time of deep worry about exploding numbers of COVID-19 cases, said Dr. Ben Raimer, interim president of the University of Texas Medical Branch.
Still, they had profound financial consequences for hospitals, cutting off some of the best revenue sources — from things such as joint replacement surgeries — at the same time of soaring expenses.
University of Texas researchers estimated in May that Houston hospitals collectively were losing an average of $25 million a day, the Houston Chronicle reported.
About the same time, the American Hospital Association issued a report estimating hospital systems nationwide this year would lose a combined $323 billion in revenue because of COVID-19.
Abbott has since amended his order, allowing elective surgeries if they “would not deplete any hospital capacity needed to cope with the COVID-19 disaster.”
The patients haven’t returned, however. Houston Methodist Hospital reported last month its volume of elective surgeries was down by 80 percent.
Closer to home, the medical branch last week began laying off 200 employees as it faced a $174 million budget shortfall officials attribute to an increase in expenses and a decrease in patient revenues caused by the pandemic and related restrictions.
Part of the problem is fear about the virus is keeping people from seeking medical care even for other dangerous health conditions such as heart disease and cancer.
That’s contributing to financial ill health of hospitals and killing people.
The Galveston County Medical Examiner early this month reported deaths from causes other than COVID-19 were higher now than during any of the past five years.
“People are not going to the doctor like they should,” said Dr. Erin Barnhart, the county’s chief medical examiner.
“People are waiting until they’re super sick to go to the ER, whereas before they would have gone to see their primary care doctor.”
Some of that might be because people have misunderstood the governor’s order to mean they can’t go to the doctor unless they are seriously ill, which is not the case, Raimer said. But he too worried people simply were afraid to seek medical care.
That’s a losing gamble, Raimer said.
Physicians, clinics and hospitals have learned much about how to treat patients without exposing anybody to the coronavirus, he said.
“Put on a mask, make an appointment and go see your doctor. It’s far better than going to a crowded ER, and if you don’t do that you are going to be at much greater risk of other health problems.”
We each can solve the fear problem for ourselves, but there’s a deeper problem that’s probably more responsible for the death of people and for the financial threat to hospitals.
Before anybody ever heard of COVID-19, Texas had the highest rate of uninsured people in the country at 17.7 percent, according to the Texas Medical Association, citing U.S. Census numbers for 2018.
That was 5 million Texans. The association and other groups already were calling it a crisis.
A study released in January 2019 warned that without intervention more than 6.1 million Texans would be uninsured by 2040. The unsubsidized, uncompensated care physicians and hospitals provide, which was $3.5 billion in 2016, would spike to $12.4 billion by 2040.
The study noted uninsured care accounted for 63 percent of the total unsubsidized, uncompensated care costs Texas hospitals reported in 2018.
And that was before the coronavirus sent unemployment rates to heights not seen since the Great Depression.
Since then, as many as 26.8 million Americans and 1.6 million Texans have lost employee-sponsored health care coverage, according to estimates by the Kaiser Family Foundation.
That portends dire consequences for the nation and the state, and it can’t be corrected by individual people pulling their socks up and getting on with life.
It requires a hard-eyed reassessment about whether any of the economic hobbles meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus are saving lives, or whether they might kill more people in the long run; and it requires the Texas Legislature to at least call a ceasefire in its war against the Affordable Care Act and to expand Medicare coverage even to people who are not yet absolutely destitute.
• Michael A. Smith
