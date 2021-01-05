It bears repeating: This isn’t over. Despite the fact that vaccines are being administered around the world and we’ve already moved beyond the first tier of eligibility, the number of COVID cases is still rising around that very same world.
Galveston County is no exception. We entered 2021 with COVID-19 spreading, reaching an infection rate last seen during the summer and forcing local hospitals to open extra space to accommodate patients.
As of this writing on Tuesday afternoon, the county’s bars remain closed and businesses are back down to a 50 percent capacity limit. Elective surgeries also have been curtailed once again.
The state of Texas on Dec. 22 tightened restrictions on businesses and hospitals in Galveston County and the surrounding region because the state’s data showed an increase in the number of people being treated in local hospitals for COVID-19. For seven days in a row, more than 15 percent of hospital capacity in Galveston and eight nearby counties was being used by COVID-19 patients, according to the state.
Under orders issued by Gov. Greg Abbott in October, the rate triggered a return to COVID-related restrictions that were in place for most of the summer.
Now two weeks after those increased measures went into place, hospitalization rates haven’t decreased enough to reverse them.
Even if COVID were to disappear tomorrow — it won’t, not tomorrow or the next day or anytime in the foreseeable future — its repercussions will linger. Long after the last COVID patients take their first unlabored breaths, the economic devastation, educational upheaval and social disruption still will make life difficult and weird.
More difficult for some than for others. Across the country, people are still out of work and hurting financially with no prospects of returning to their jobs — or any jobs — anytime soon. The economic crisis born from the health crisis is causing grief in all walks of life.
The good news comes in dribs and drabs and is usually is followed by a “but” so palpable you can shake hands with it. Prohibition against evicting people has been extended, for example, but only to the end of this month.
What happens then? More people than ever will face eviction, foreclosure and homelessness. Imagine: Today you have a home, tomorrow you don’t. It’s happening. People who need health care for non-COVID reasons can’t access it or afford it. Children who need to be back in the classroom are falling behind in their educational and social progress because they can’t be there. Many with mental health issues are sinking deeper into depression because of fear and isolation.
Vaccinations won’t stop the spread of COVID tomorrow. Nothing will. But safe practices can slow the spread.
Be smart and be safe. Mask up, give a little of yourself to help someone else, and be kind. You never know how or how much the person next to you is hurting. We may all face the same storm, but we’re not all in the same boat. Safety and kindness can help to keep us all afloat.
• Margaret Battistelli Gardner
