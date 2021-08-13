People have a right to reject vaccination against COVID-19; no question.
The question is how much responsibility does society have to prioritize health care for people who’ve made that risky personal decision.
That question will become more and more relevant if more and more people become seriously ill and demand more and more of limited health services.
It also highlights a strange paradox.
Among the main things driving the militant anti-vax bloc is a fear and loathing of the big evils — big government, big pharma, big tech, big this, big that, big the other thing — all of which, the theory argues, act in concert to beguile, befuddle and bamboozle the gullible into being vaccinated.
The argument is people who’ve been vaccinated are just too lazy to find, too blind to see or too stupid to comprehend the awful truth right there on YouTube.
If people want to believe that, fine. But why do those same people show up at the hospital — a veritable temple to the big evils — demanding treatment when they begin suffering badly from COVID infection?
Why not stay home, out of big medicine’s clutches, and treat the infection with CBD oil or quartz crystals?
Personal rights are among the cornerstones of society, but they’re not unlimited. Nor do they supersede everything else.
One person’s rights end where they impede the rights of others.
That’s not a radical notion. It’s not even sophisticated. It’s trite. It’s middle-school civics.
We’re headed toward that collision of rights. The signs appeared when Gov. Greg Abbott asked Texas hospitals to postpone some elective medical procedures to free up resources to accommodate an increasing number of people seriously ill with COVID.
The inescapable fact is COVID hospitalization rates are increasing because of unvaccinated people. Almost 100 percent of people needing hospital care for COVID infection are unvaccinated.
The University of Texas Medical Branch, the main health care provider in the county, said it would postpone “non-urgent elective cases that require an inpatient bed post- operation.”
Other hospital systems will make the same decisions if the numbers of cases requiring hospitalization keep climbing.
This small accommodation might be appropriate, but it’s reasonable to ask where is the limit.
People who had never contracted COVID-19 died during the worst parts of the pandemic because many medical procedures were forbidden by government order to make room in hospitals for victims of the virus. They died of cancer, kidney failure and other things that were killing people long before anyone ever heard of COVID-19.
That was one thing back then. It’s quite another now.
If things get worse, as some predict they will, how much can health care consumers be expected to sacrifice to accommodate people who’ve made a personal decision to reject vaccination?
Is chronic pain enough? That was the sacrifice required of people needing hip and knee replacement surgery last year. Is it enough to stay home wondering whether malignant tumors are getting bigger and spreading? People had to do that last year. Will some be required to stay home and die, as some were in 2020?
Why should the willfully unvaccinated get spots at the front of the line, priority on the beds and the top-shelf care at the expense of people who’ve done their bit to counter the virus?
No doubt some people are genuinely afraid of vaccines because of cultural mistrust passed down like family heirlooms or thanks to the dense fog of misinformation, disinformation and non-information ginned up by a tireless cabal of conspiracy mongers.
We urge those willing to hear and heed reason to find somebody they trust — a personal physician, a pastor, a friend or relative — and get the facts about the relative risks in being unvaccinated and being vaccinated.
They might also read information from the University of Texas Medical Branch, Johns Hopkins University and the Mayo Clinic, to name a few among a whole cosmos of credible sources.
To the loud and militant, immune to reason and fact and bent on propagating fallacy, by all means, roll the dice. It’s your life.
But know you’re not helping anyone or thing. You’re providing hosts to grow new strains of COVID and probably abetting organized efforts to undermine our health and national security by sowing seeds of hokum grown at foreign troll farms.
• Michael A. Smith
So do you share the same sentiment for those with Type 2 diabetes and the litany of health issues that occur because of that disease? That is a disease of poor choices that is easily corrected with diet and exercise yet those people occupy many many hospital beds also. I mean those people have every right to make the choices they do too correct? So do we put them at the end of the line for medical care?
Quite an editorial, Michael.
With that suggestion in mind, bearing in mind the unlimited number of cases and situations that people engage in risky personal decisions that go south, maybe expand it to other areas on that exact same criteria....
Try these out, regardless of triage assessment:
We can let people who choose to run a stop sign and get T-boned wait outside the ER until all other patients get seen.
We should let dopers who choose to do that stuff and OD wait in line until all non dopers get medical attention.
Same for drunks who get hurt. Screw you until everybody else is helped.
Anyone who chooses to drive but not learn how to recover from a skid and then hydroplanes on a rainy day hydroplane skid and does a couple or three rolls can just wait outside.
Burn victims who didn't buy and learn to use a fire extinguisher, well, tough it out for a while....
How about one of the 'peaceful' protesters who gets a bottle in the face from one of the other idiot losers he's with and can't see and is bleeding badly...nobody made 'em loot the target or firebomb Mom & Pop's store...
Etc.
If any of the above or similar ALSO are unvaccinated for COVID we can make them wait twice as long...
Lost in just about the meanest editorial I've personally seen in the GDN, to date, is just how in the heck you figure a patient who is non-responsive, out cold, or unable to get enough air to speak is going to prove their vaccination status...Not everyone has someone else to assist them when sick.
Maybe we could require tattooing ourselves with the injection codes/dates in a conspicuous place for easy First Responder visibility since a wallet card or a pix could get lost or not be on the person...
It aggravates the cra_ out of me, too, that people are irresponsible or use up resources or get hurt or sick just being as_es when they didn't have to, COVID or anything else, but what you've just accomplished is given a bunch of people yet another reason to avoid the vaccines....they don't like to be bullied to the point of threatened....especially when it comes to medical care that in this country we provide emergency/critical care for anyone showing up who needs it, smart/dumb/fat/thin/citizen/non-citizen alike - hurt/sick, get treated....
Good job on that......
If you can find a Doctor or Paramedic willing to go along until proof of vaccination is shown, then we've regressed about 75 years.....
