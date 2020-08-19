President Donald Trump pardoned Susan B. Anthony on Tuesday for the crime of daring to vote in 1872 — a time when women’s voices were not only silenced but criminalized.
The pardon was a long time coming, some might say. Preelection pandering, others might say.
Either way, Anthony herself probably would say, “Thanks, but no thanks.”
A giantess on whose back the modern women’s movement was built and a preeminent warrior for women’s suffrage, Anthony spent her time rallying against the patriarchy — not groveling for its approval or begging its pardon.
Anthony’s first whiff of gender imbalance came when she discovered male teachers at the schools where she, also a teacher, was employed commanded considerably higher salaries than she did. She was an activist on numerous fronts, including abolition and temperance. It was the latter that indirectly led her to her most passionate cause.
When Anthony stood to speak at a temperance convention in 1852, she was told, “The sisters were not invited here to speak.”
After that, Anthony dedicated herself to the cause of women’s rights.
This is a woman who, along with her lifelong friend and partner in social reform, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, founded the New York Women’s State Temperance Society and the Women’s Loyal National League, which conducted the largest petition drive in United States history up to that time, collecting more than 400,000 signatures against slavery; initiated the American Equal Rights Association, advocating for equal rights for women and Black citizens; published a women’s rights newspaper called The Revolution; split from the woman’s movement and founded the National Woman Suffrage Association; and then helped heal that schism to form the National American Woman Suffrage Association.
The motto for Anthony and Stanton’s newspaper, Revolution? “Men their rights and nothing more; women their rights and nothing less.”
Anthony worked tirelessly for more than 30 years in the United States and internationally as a champion of women’s rights. But the apex of her fight — and her life — arguably came in 1878 when she presented Congress with an amendment that gave women the right to vote. It was colloquially known as the Susan B. Anthony Amendment.
Anthony firmly believed the ballot was the main way forward for women’s rights. She addressed her last women’s suffrage convention in 1906, telling the crowd, “Failure is impossible.” She died later that year at 86 years old.
The 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified on Aug. 18, 1920. It prohibits the states and the federal government from denying the right to vote to citizens of the United States on the basis of sex.
The 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment couldn’t have fallen into a more vexing, politically charged and appropriate year. Anthony’s cause is as passionately held as her memory, and her fight as big, bold and relevant now as it was during her lifetime.
It’s neither prudent nor possible to speak for the dead. But Susan B. Anthony’s life’s work makes it not much of a leap to believe she might be saying, about now, “I (don’t) beg your pardon, Mr. President. That’s not what I was all about. Let’s just make sure everyone has ample opportunity to vote and not let a damn thing stand in anyone’s way.”
• Margaret Battistelli Gardner
