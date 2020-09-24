We’ll be the first to admit 2020 wasn’t exactly what we thought it would be. We’re still in the midst of a global pandemic that has altered the way we live, move and breathe.
The coronavirus may have wreaked havoc on our lives in unimaginable ways but, slowly and surely, things will eventually get back to some sort of normalcy — albeit with precautions to keep us safe when we’re out in public.
That’s why we’re glad Friday Night Lights, a Texas tradition for sure, is back. We couldn’t be more excited, and we’re sure the student athletes who’ve still been practicing and waiting for their chance to be under the lights in their high school’s stadium are anxious for it as well.
If you plan to attend a high school football game in 2020, however, there are some guidelines school districts across Galveston County have implemented to keep not only the students and staff safe, but the public, too.
For instance, in the Dickinson, Friendswood, Santa Fe and Texas City independent school districts, there now is limited capacity in the stadiums to allow for social distancing; spectators must remain in stands and off the field; and masks are mandatory and must be worn at all times unless drinking water. In most cases, only bottled water will be sold at concession stands, so it’ll probably be best if you eat before the game.
Districts also are making sure all employees and game workers are screened beforehand for COVID-19.
High school football games are a time for families and friends to gather to root on their schools. But this year, we must do so safely and follow the rules.
And in most cases for 2020, tickets will only be sold online and not at the gate, so we’d strongly suggest that if you want to attend a game this school year that you visit the school’s website to see the rules and guidelines for yourself so that you can enjoy the game without incident.
Also, if you’re still wanting to support your team and not yet ready to venture out in public, most school districts will be live-streaming their games.
There’s nothing like sitting in the stands, singing the school song and waving the pompoms to cheer your team on to victory, as well as supporting the cheerleaders, band, color guard and other students who will be participating in their own rendition of Friday Night Lights.
COVID-19 has stopped us from attending large gatherings for months on end, but we’re glad that it won’t stop this tradition because it’s just a way of life here. Period.
So, take the time, if you can, to go to a game or two. Take your mind off the cares of this world for a few hours. Turn that cellphone off. And get ready for some football.
Good luck to our local high schools and students, and here’s to a successful season for all.
• Angela Wilson
