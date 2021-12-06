Today, 80 years after the fact, the words Pearl Harbor mean something profound to Americans. For a few, the words and the date linked to them mark personal lines of demarcation; the point at which their lives changed forever. The words and date, although less personal, are the same for the rest of us, whether we realize it or not. They mark the point at which the modern United States began. All we are today for good or ill began on that winter Sunday 80 years ago.
For the span of a lifetime, Americans have been remembering Pearl Harbor, but it took a few days for the words to take root in the national vocabulary.
Initial reports about the surprise attack on U.S. forces, published Dec. 7, 1941, in a Daily News extra edition, all carried Honolulu datelines.
Associated Press correspondent Eugene Burns mentioned the base on the south end of Oahu, headquarters of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, here and there in a series of sharp, urgent dispatches from the scene. But, for the most part, ground zero of one of the biggest stories of the 20th century was just Hawaii.
A few from seafaring Galveston County probably had been there, but most people had no reason to think much about an island chain 4,000 miles away.
Some might have had at least a sense that the massive gravity of the event would, like the passing of a large planet, bend the trajectories of their lives, sending them off in unforeseen directions. Most probably did not.
A colleague recalled his father’s story of that infamous day. He was 17, in a field playing touch football with high school chums when the news arrived. He realized in that instant that everything had changed. He and his friends were about to be taken up by forces too large to fully comprehend and be transported to wholly different fields of contest.
For many, the day marked the beginning of the end of a long period of too little work. Soon, as the nation geared up for war, there was more work than skilled hands to do it. All over the country, people driven from their land by the Great Depression were drawn to cities and jobs in the booming war industry.
It was, for many, the first taste of a rootlessness that would help define the country in the years after the war.
A few days after the attack, The New York Times published three words that would resonate across the country and echo down through the years: “Remember Pearl Harbor.”
That was no great innovation by Times editors. They derived it from “Remember the Maine,” which might itself have been copied, perhaps, from “Remember the Alamo.”
Americans rallied to the thought, anyway. Boys put away their footballs and took up seabags and M1 Garands. Most of everybody else dug in to do what they could, even if that was just to wait, as the old saying goes.
In the years after, Americans and the rest of the world learned what we are made of and what we can make. Perhaps above all else, we learned that the maintenance of individual liberty sometimes requires huge collective action, courage, sacrifice and resolve.
It’s a lesson we could benefit from recalling today.
Americans have remembered Pearl Harbor and the lessons it taught about courage, sacrifice and resolve, the fleeting nature of life, how everything can change in an instant.
And that’s our job today — just to remember.
• Michael A. Smith
Editor’s note: It has become tradition at The Daily News to publish this editorial each Dec. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.