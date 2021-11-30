Even without a pandemic wreaking havoc across large swaths of society, the hustle and bustle of everyday life can take a toll and sometimes make it hard for us to remember to stop and smell the roses, count our blessings or what have you.
We hope you spent the day Thursday celebrating and showing appreciation for all the roses in your life, despite any thorns that come with them.
We hope you gave thanks for family, friends, pets, health, employment, your home and for abundance of all kinds.
All of Galveston County has something else to be thankful for, as of yesterday, that you might have forgotten about. Nov. 30 marks the official last day of the Atlantic hurricane season. And while that in itself is something to be thankful for, it’s especially worthy of gratitude this year because, once again, Mother Nature was kind for the most part and spared us direct hits by any major storms.
The 2021 hurricane season saw 21 named tropical storms and hurricanes and was the third-most active for any hurricane season, behind 2020’s record 30 storms and the 28 storms that formed in 2005. A typical season sees 14 storms.
The most devastating storm of 2021 was Ida, which made landfall just to our east and caused devastation in the central Gulf Coast and the mid-Atlantic states. Ida hit Louisiana with 150 mph winds on Aug. 29, the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.
Galveston County escaped the 2021 season mostly unscathed.
So, today is a good day to take a breather. The other shoe that many of us fear will drop — or blow in — at any time between May and December remains undropped this year. And that’s no small thing to be thankful for. In fact, it’s huge, especially when there are homes and businesses still being rebuilt from Ike and Harvey.
But — and you knew there was going to be one because there always is one — please don’t let gratitude turn to complacency.
It’s December, but May will be here in what will feel like a matter of minutes, making this a good time to go over your hurricane plans and preparations. Restock anything you might have used or moved and pack it all back up nicely.
Do it now, and you can rest easy for the next six months knowing you’ll go into the 2022 season prepared, which will be yet another big reason to be thankful.
Margaret joined The Daily New in December 2019, bringing more than 20 years of editorial experience to the team. A Philadelphia native, she lives in Galveston County with her husband, Steve, and their dog Nanook.
