Eldercare is always challenging. But as we learned during the COVID pandemic, legal loopholes allowed nursing and assisted living homes to withhold information from the public about outbreaks of communicable diseases, which proved painful for families and communities.
Families found themselves left out in the dark because current law doesn’t compel facilities to disclose outbreaks to anyone. Frustration fueled anxiety and stress for people already managing a difficult situation. And communities trying to understand the risk and spread found themselves on the outside as well.
State Rep. Mayes Middleton, who represents much of Galveston County, believes the law should be changed to allow families and the public reasonable access to information about communicable disease outbreaks in eldercare facilities.
We agree.
Middleton this week introduced HB 3306 to compel transparency of such information by eldercare facilities. A companion bill is now also in the Senate. Should either bill make the floor, a decision will come this session.
The bill’s gist is such information will no longer be categorically restricted under the broad shield of medical privacy.
Notably, HB 3306 also protects individuals’ privacy as information the bill compels to be released is non-specific but acknowledges the activity of communicable diseases. Individual data, previously covered by the law, will remain protected.
The bill would compel eldercare facilities to disclose that residents or patients had contracted a communicable disease such as COVID-19 and how many of them had been infected.
Interestingly, next week is Sunshine Week — a national period of observance of transparency by governments, agencies and other publicly supported institutions.
The public’s right to know is a critical tool people need to gather information and make the best decisions for themselves, their families and communities.
Middleton’s action with HB 3306 underscores his long commitment to this vital tenant of public policy. For that, we thank him. Keeping the light of transparency burning requires constant attention.
Let’s support HB 3306 and the principle of the public’s right to know.
Read the bill at GalvNews.com.
• Leonard Woolsey
