On April 11, The Daily News will turn 180 years old — and being 180 is nothing to sneeze at. Yes, we are approaching two centuries of being embedded in and serving the community.
Your local newspaper is not only older than the great state of Texas, but the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post, as well.
Even the Houston Chronicle is a newbie compared to The Daily News, being founded up the road in 1901.
The Daily News chronicled Texas’ statehood, one Civil War, two World Wars and humans walking around on the moon.
And now, in our second century, we remain standing beside you, telling stories of our communities, helping local businesses grow and finding new ways to offer a hand to those in need.
Being a community newspaper is both an honor and a charge. We are proud of our upcoming birthday. And we are proud to share a relationship with you tracing back to the founding days of our community.
As we approach this important marker in time, we would like to hear from you.
It seems like everyone has a Daily News story — be it about working as a delivery person, having written columns or a letter or about their parents clipping their photos and placing them in a scrapbook. We would love to hear your stories.
In February, we asked readers to share their Daily News stories and share things they like best about it for inclusion in a special section marking the paper’s 180th year.
The response has been gratifying and humbling. People have submitted all sorts of remembrances about how their lives have intersected The Daily News over the years. Some are funny, some heartwarming. All of them remind us that a newspaper is a living part of the community.
They will make for good reading and we want more, so we’re extending the deadline for submissions by about a week to March 23.
Having grown up in north Texas, I feel like I was raised by Belo Corp. Congrats on your upcoming demisemiseptcentennial plus 5, may you continue to publish for many more years.
