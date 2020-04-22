The Daily News is introducing a limited-time program designed to help local businesses recover and restart after restrictions and closures resulting from the response to COVID-19.
We recognize locally owned and operated businesses are the backbone of our community. We also understand firsthand the financial stress many of our fellow small businesses are facing at this time. We are all in this together.
The local program will match dollar-for-dollar an investment by a local business in an approved marketing and advertising program offered by The Daily News. An initial target of $250,000 of matching dollars will be available.
The program is available for a limited time and valid only for May, June and July.
Everyone is experiencing disruption, and we are looking for ways to help jumpstart local businesses interested in reaching customers and clients in this market and beyond.
This program allows local businesses to make their dollars go further, thus lowering their potential cost of attracting local customers.
Local content and local businesses are a natural fit — and the timing couldn’t be better.
With our audience numbers at record levels and people turning more to local services during this crisis, our print, digital and other options provide an exceptional opportunity for small businesses.
People behind The Daily News are committed to doing whatever we reasonably can to help our readers, friends, neighbors and business partners come though this crisis in the best possible shape, just as we have during other hard times over the past 178 years.
We invite you to investigate this program to determine whether it might be beneficial to your business.
Programs available may include The Daily News, Coast Monthly, digital services and galvnews.com.
For more information, local businesses can visit the online application at www.galvnews.com/services/localbusinessstimulus/.
• Leonard Woolsey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.