Once again, the editors are going to be brief today with our comments, typically published each day under the Our View header, to make room on the Opinion page for more community commentary.

As many of you already know, The Daily News is retooling to publish on a five-day-a-week schedule. This is happening in a hurry and many of our key people are working remotely, so there’s a seat-of-the-pants quality about the effort. One of the things under way, however, is a return of the op-ed page, which we called Commentary. That will make more room for your comments and ours. So, to quote our esteemed colleague in Biz Buzz — stay tuned.

• Michael A. Smith

Michael A. Smith: 409-683-5206; michael.smith@galvnews.com

