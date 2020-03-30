Once again, the editors are going to be brief today with our comments, typically published each day under the Our View header, to make room on the Opinion page for more community commentary.
As many of you already know, The Daily News is retooling to publish on a five-day-a-week schedule. This is happening in a hurry and many of our key people are working remotely, so there’s a seat-of-the-pants quality about the effort. One of the things under way, however, is a return of the op-ed page, which we called Commentary. That will make more room for your comments and ours. So, to quote our esteemed colleague in Biz Buzz — stay tuned.
• Michael A. Smith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.