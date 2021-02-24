Owners of insured property damaged during last week’s extreme cold shouldn’t be too quick in assuming they won’t be able to get some reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for repair expenses.
That issue arose with President Joe Biden’s declaration that last week’s winter storm was a major disaster.
With the declaration, Galveston County homeowners and renters can apply for individual assistance from FEMA to help cover damage and other expenses.
Uninsured, underinsured and fully insured residents can apply, but insured applicants must file claims with their insurance companies as well.
By law, FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If insurance doesn’t cover all the damage, applicants might be eligible for federal assistance.
The definition of “uninsured” expenses is important, the agency said.
The agency in a couple of scenarios can help property owners recover repair expenses even if they have property insurance, a FEMA spokeswoman told The Daily News this week.
One is when repair expenses are less than the deductible on the policy.
If, for example, the expenses are $2,000 and the policy deductible is $3,000, FEMA can reimburse the whole repair amount.
Property owners should file a claim against their homeowner policies to get a denial of coverage from the insurer and file that with their application to FEMA.
Another is when the repair expenses are more than the deductible, according to FEMA.
If, for example, the repair costs are $5,000 and the deductible is $3,000, FEMA can reimburse the deductible amount, $3,000 in this example, under some circumstances.
The question is whether a property owner has applied for FEMA reimbursement for the same type of disaster before.
“In the first disaster, FEMA deducts the total insurance proceeds received or anticipated from the total eligible cost of the project,” according to FEMA.
“The remaining amount is reimbursed, which usually includes deductible, non-recoverable costs, or uninsured losses.
“A deductible, however, up to and including the amount of eligible damages incurred in a previous disaster, is not eligible for the same facility in a subsequent disaster of the same type. The portion of a deductible in excess of the previous disaster damages is eligible.”
Given how rare winter storms are in this area, most property owners probably haven’t applied for FEMA aid before.
Disaster aid might include financial assistance for temporary lodging, home repairs, low-interest loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs that help people and business owners recover from disasters.
FEMA recommends residents take photos of any damage incurred before cleaning up and starting repairs.
Residents should keep receipts from repairs as evidence of damage, said Lynda Perez, director of Galveston County Long Term Recovery Group and the Mainland Community Partnership.
Galveston County residents who want to apply for FEMA in person can go to the recovery group at 2000 Texas Ave. Suite 601 in Texas City.
The recovery center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday by appointment only, Perez said. But staff members are willing to sometimes stay later to assist residents who work within the center’s hours, she added. Local residents can call 409-643-8240 to reach the center.
After applying, residents must be ready to respond to calls from numbers they don’t recognize and keep their phones charged and unmuted to be ready for correspondence from FEMA, Perez said.
Anyone applying for aid should have readily available a current phone number, the address where the damage occurred, a current address, Social Security number and a general list of damages and losses. Insured residents must provide policy numbers or agent/company names.
Another thing to keep in mind about applying for federal disaster aid is this — if you’re a taxpayer, it’s your money. Think of it as a disaster refund.
• Michael A. Smith
