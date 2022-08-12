The American Civil Liberties Union filed a formal complaint Monday with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security arguing migrants are being mistreated under Operation Lone Star, Gov. Greg Abbott’s multi-billion-dollar effort to combat illegal immigration.
The ACLU in its complaint urges the department “to take swift action both to reject transfers of migrants transported by Texas DPS to DHS custody and to end any detention of migrants on federal property by Texas DPS or by any other state or local agency.”
The complaint comes as Abbott begins to fulfill his pledge to bus migrants from Texas to cities such as New York and Washington, D.C. According to the governor’s office, the first group arrived Aug. 5.
“New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city,” Abbott said. “I hope he follows through on his promise of welcoming all migrants with open arms so that our overrun and overwhelmed border towns can find relief.”
Adams has said Abbott “used innocent people as political pawns to manufacture a crisis,” according to NPR, and that “This is horrific when you think about what [Abbott] is doing.”
It seems pretty clear that whether or not you believe Abbott’s actions are correct, Adams may have a significant point as far as using these migrants as political pawns. Election season fast approaches, and Abbott has made immigration one of his biggest issues.
By drawing national attention to the growing border crisis with determined, inflammatory actions, he may be able to convince people that he’s the only one with the gumption to really deal with the problem.
But there’s plenty to challenge aside from whether Abbott’s performance is persuasive.
There’s also the question of whether what Abbott and the Texas Department of Public Safety are doing is legal. According to the ACLU complaint, as well as reporting by the Texas Tribune, DPS officers have been rounding up groups of migrants. Because the federal government is responsible for immigration enforcement, the actions might be illegal meddling in federal affairs.
It’s unclear whether Texas has the legal authority to detain migrants, bus them to and from various locations, or transfer them into Border Patrol custody.
“I cannot envision a legal argument under which the governor of Texas would be allowed to engage in unilateral immigration enforcement,” Denise Gilman, director of the Immigration Clinic at the University of Texas at Austin, told The Washington Post.
Despite investigation so far, the waters remain murky. In fact, the Texas Tribune reported that it had such trouble getting answers from state and federal authorities that “the only way The Texas Tribune was able to confirm that federal authorities are accepting custody of the migrants was by staking out the Eagle Pass point of entry and witnessing the exchange in person.”
If what Operation Lone Star is doing is clearly legal, then the Abbott administration needs to step up and lay that out for Texans. If it’s not, then the ACLU’s complaint is a necessary step in shutting down activities happening outside the law. And the lack of transparency, here and in other matters that Operation Lone Star is dealing with, should be worrying.
By most accounts, Operation Lone Star also has been and continues to be an incredible waste of resources and money for Texas. Last month, the Daily News republished an Austin American-Statesman editorial on the “out of control” cost of Operation Lone Star.
The editorial pointed out that Operation Lone Star’s price tag so far is apparently about $4.1 billion — and growing.
“Texas Military Department brass told lawmakers they’ll need another $1.35 billion to keep thousands of Texas National Guard troops at the U.S.-Mexico border for another year as part of Operation Lone Star.”
In a similar vein, most Texans likely also remember Abbott’s short-lived Operation Lone Star order in April that required commercial trucks from Mexico to undergo extra inspections — a decision that cost billions of dollars during the roughly 10 days that the order was in place, “including $1 billion per week at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge alone,” according to NPR.
So what Operation Lone Star has done so far is, mostly, gorge taxpayer money, skirt answers and propel Abbott’s assertions that during this election year, he is the only answer to the immigration problem. The ACLU was right to file a complaint, and we can only hope the Homeland Security Department will follow up with an investigation.
At the very least, it can draw more attention to and perhaps shed more light on Operation Lone Star’s pursuits, and if nothing else, clear up the many questions surrounding them.
