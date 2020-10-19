Get ready to get outside and breathe in some fresh air — The Daily News 2020 Press Run is a go.
Now in its ninth year, the premier race across the George and Cynthia Mitchell Memorial Causeway will be held on Nov. 7. Runners, joggers and walkers of all ages will participate in one of the first outdoor events since the arrival of COVID-19.
And in that spirit, The Daily News will manage the race within the parameters of U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and recommendations. Social distancing, protective masks before running and other recommended practices will be in place. The Daily News will practice and encourage safety precautions — right down to runners leaving in waves so as to allow for generous social distancing.
Races include a 10K, 5K and a 1K Fun Run. Both the 10K and 5K feature the rare opportunity to race high above the water and along the causeway.
Since the beginning, The Daily News Press Run’s primary goal — beyond friends and families enjoying a special morning together — is raising funds to place reading materials in the hands of our youth, both students and those in need. Since the first race nine years ago, hundreds of thousands of dollars have allowed for free distribution of newspapers and books to young readers and students across Galveston County.
Each runner’s entry or sponsor’s investment helps this valuable program continue to encourage reading and literacy — statistically, one of the most accurate predictors of educational success. And in today’s world, literacy skills are becoming even more critical.
We hope you, your friends and family will join us for this unique opportunity to get outside, breathe in the fresh air — all the while knowing each step you take will help promote literacy in Galveston County.
Sign up today by going to www.galvnews.com/pressrun or scanning the QR code above using your smartphone.
• Leonard Woolsey
