The League City council faces a tough decision early next month about how to proceed with a general obligation bond referendum, the first in almost 30 years.
Among the questions council members will have to answer is whether the bond proposition should be cut from the $255 million first considered to avoid a property tax rate increase of 10 cents on every $100 of taxable value; and if so, what projects should be removed to hit a lower number.
The council already has instructed staff members to cull the project list to lower the bond amount, and administrators Dec. 11 presented three options.
They suggested bond propositions of $145 million or $169.5 million, neither of which would require a property tax increase if voters approved a quarter-cent sales tax increase; or a $210 million proposition that would require both the sales tax rate increase and a property tax rate increase of about 6 cents on $100, according to city documents.
Cutting the amount of the bond debt, and eliminating or lowering the property tax increase necessary to service the debt, would mean removing some projects that residents are intensely interested in getting done, including a $30 million diversion channel near the Bayridge neighborhood and four other drainage projects.
A controversial extension of Palomino Lane and proposed public safety projects, such as a gun range and a new central fire station, were cut from both the $145 million or $169.5 million options, according to city documents.
The $169.5 million bond would include a library on the west side of town. While administrators had initially estimated the library would cost $22.5 million, they had revised the cost to $24.5 million in estimates presented last week.
That’s because the library would need about $2 million to purchase material for the new facility, Assistant City Manager Ogden “Bo” Bass said.
General obligation bond issues, which require voter approval, always present at least three fundamental questions — what capital projects does the city need, what can the city afford and, the most important one, what will voters support at the polls.
The worst-case scenario for city leaders is to go through the time and expense to organize and conduct a bond referendum that fails.
Avoiding that risk is the reason League City has not attempted a general obligation bond issue in 27 years, opting instead to use, and perhaps misuse, certificates of obligation, which don’t require voter approval, to pay for capital projects.
City leaders should be commended for taking these debt questions to the voters this time and voters should get engaged and provide feedback to inform the council’s decision.
They can do that by taking a short, very specific survey on the city’s website. The city is gathering that input through Friday.
This bond proposition, which city leaders contemplate calling for a May ballot, is important both for the projects it would finance and because it would mark a return to the practice of taking on debt through a democratic, rather than a bureaucratic, process.
The key to participatory democracy is, of course, participation, so everybody should spend five minutes this week taking the city’s survey.
• Michael A. Smith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.