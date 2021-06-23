Congratulations are in order to League City for a recent addition to the National Register of Historic Places.
If you missed the news last week, the Bayou Brae neighborhood, which was built in the 1960s, landed a spot on the National Register of Historic Neighborhoods.
The National Register of Historic Places is the nation’s official list of cultural resources deemed worthy of preservation. Authorized under the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, the National Register is part of a federal program to coordinate and support public and private efforts to identify, evaluate and protect the country’s historic and archeological resources.
Bayou Brae was the first 1960s-era neighborhood in Texas officials added to the prestigious national list.
It was the city’s first neighborhood with concrete streets and a curb-and-gutter stormwater system, the first to require brick exterior walls and the first to incorporate Federal Housing Administration architectural requirements, officials said.
The Texas Historical Commission assisted in the nomination of the neighborhood in recognition of its importance to the history of League City and the state of Texas, officials said.
In some cases, the designation can protect the neighborhood. A hypothetical example might be if Texas Department of Transportation engineers wanted to build a highway through it.
The designation adds to efforts to promote League City as a good place for well-paying tech employers, while retaining its historic character, Mayor Pat Hallisey said.
“There are people who love to buy period homes and renovate them but not substantially change them,” Hallisey said.
The Bayou Brae Historic District consists of League City’s first modern subdivision, signifying the city’s rapid transition from a rural, unincorporated community to a quickly growing suburban city between 1957 and 1971.
League City’s agricultural economy once relied on cattle ranching and crops, but after the Manned Spaceflight Center opened in 1961, League City incorporated and became a suburban community for employees of NASA and Houston businesses.
The people and times of the neighborhood are as significant as the ranch and contemporary-style homes, officials said.
It’s easy to forget and to underestimate what landing the Johnson Spaceflight Center did for this region.
It put Houston and the northern parts of Galveston County on the map, and, at times, on a global stage. It was a magnet for highly educated people of diverse backgrounds who came here to work and ended up influencing the economy and the culture, everything from the food to the thinking.
Those spaceflight pioneers who moved into neighborhoods like Bayou Brae made this region a more interesting and cosmopolitan place.
• Michael A. Smith
