It appears the only people uncertain about whether there’s a serious problem with security of the U.S. Mail in Galveston is everybody responsible for securing the U.S. Mail.
Our inescapable conclusion after months of work by a team of Daily News reporters and editors is that hundreds, perhaps thousands, of personal and business checks have simply vanished after being entrusted to the post office in Galveston.
At least 140 of those reemerged after being altered and fraudulently negotiated for thousands, sometimes tens of thousands, of dollars.
The total amount criminals sucked out of local bank accounts over about two years is near $1 million.
And that is certainly just a fraction of the actual damage.
Those 140 cases are merely the ones people reported to the Galveston Police Department.
More cases of stolen or vanished checks probably were never reported to local police, who don’t have responsibility for investigating such crimes.
Some were reported to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, which does have jurisdiction over such crimes.
Still more were probably never reported to anyone. The victims just paid fees to stop payment and went on with their lives.
It’s an intolerable problem, the full scope of which is still uncertain because of a near total lack of cooperation, and, we argue, concern on the part of the Postal Service and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.
Talking to those agencies has been akin to talking to one of those blue postal drop boxes.
What is clear is that many people are putting their faith and their checks in the U.S. Mail and subsequently becoming victims of theft and fraud.
The problem is putting people’s money at risk and putting them at risk of identity theft.
It’s putting a strain on local banks, which are having to spend time and money recovering money stolen from their customers.
It’s undermining public confidence in the U.S. Mail and the people who run that organization.
It should be undermining confidence in elected officials who have been informed about the problem and have done nothing much about it.
It might be feeding money into international criminal syndicates operating in the shadowy work of the darknet, which in turn might be funding all manner of sinister activity.
Over the next few weeks, through the series “Checks in The Mail,” The Daily News will publish articles about local people victimized in these crimes, and whether they also have been victims of identity theft.
We’ll report about our adventures with the U.S. Postal Service and U.S. Postal Inspection Service.
We’ll explore who’s ultimately on the hook to cover money stolen through postal check theft and fraud and we’ll ask our elected leaders whether they think some corrective action might be called for.
In the meantime, if you’ve been a victim and haven’t yet spoken to a Daily News reporter, let us know.
