Last week was a good week for Galveston County's two largest chambers of commerce.
Each year, chambers of commerce from across Texas gather to share, network and celebrate the efforts the organizations contribute to their communities. And considering how disruptive COVID proved to be, the work of local chambers of commerce was incredibly valuable to local economies.
This year's Texas Chambers of Commerce Executives annual conference was especially memorable.
Both the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Texas City–La Marque Chamber of Commerce were recognized for excellence. While the Galveston chamber earned awards in the events and publication categories, Texas City–La Marque chamber's former executive director, Jenny Senter, was recognized for outstanding community service.
The Marvin Hurley Award is a lifetime achievement award and considered the highest given by the Texas Chamber of Commerce organization.
Named in honor of renowned Texas chamber professional Marvin Hurley, "this award is presented annually to an individual for chamber-related career accomplishments and exceptional contributions to the Chamber of Commerce profession as a whole," according to the organization.
"I was so thrilled to see her be recognized at the state level by hundreds of professional colleagues," Page Michel, president and CEO of the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce, said of Senter, her predecessor.
"Jenny's leadership and organizational skills are what enabled the Texas City-La Marque Chamber to earn its four-star accreditation,” Michel said. “Her achievement leaves a lasting legacy of success for this chamber."
Senter, who served the chamber for 29 years, stepped into the leadership role after the longtime service of Jimmy Haley, who died in 2016.
Gina Spagnola, Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, shared the admiration for Senter.
"It's no secret that I absolutely love and adore Jenny Senter, and I was extremely happy that she won the Marvin Hurley Award," Spagnola said. "This is the highest award given by the TCCE, and she is so deserving for the incredible work she has done."
As for the awards earned by the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce, the TCCE awarded first place in event marketing for the chamber's annual women's conference and second place in digital/publications for its annual directory. The edition celebrated the 175th anniversary of the chamber — the first and oldest in Texas.
"We competed against some of the largest chambers in the state for this award," Spagnola said. "We are thrilled at the recognition this brings to our community."
Good chambers of commerce play an essential role in the success of small businesses and local economies. In Galveston, we are fortunate the organization recognized the excellent work performed in our county.
• Leonard Woolsey
