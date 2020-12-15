Yes, a vaccine is here.
Yes, people are being immunized against COVID-19 around the world, around the country and around Galveston County.
No, we can’t let down our guard or take off our masks yet. Sorry.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued the first emergency-use authorization for a vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 last week. Within hours, millions of doses of the vaccine were speeding their way across the country.
The University of Texas Medical Branch received about 2,900 doses at its campus in Galveston, while its campus in Webster got 975 doses, officials at the medical branch said.
By Tuesday, the inoculations of front-line health care workers had begun and plans were percolating about how to distribute the future doses that will soon be arriving.
There are a couple of important things to note here:
• Vaccines aren’t expected to be readily and widely available until the spring.
• The vaccination process is a drawn-out affair. A month after the first dose, a person must receive a second dose, and the vaccine doesn’t take full effect until about two weeks after the second dose is administered. That means people dosed today won’t be immune to the virus until January.
As palpable as the sense of relief seems around the world today, it’s too early to drop the ball when it comes to taking precautions to limit the spread of infection.
But it seems that many people already have dropped that ball, which is all the more reason not to drop your mask.
Because of what some call worsening “pandemic fatigue” and Thanksgiving gatherings that flew in the face of well-known measures to control the spread, the number of cases is rising around the country. And it looks to get only worse thanks to Christmas and other winter holidays that traditionally involve large gatherings.
Galveston County is no exception, according to Dr. Philip Keiser, the county’s local health authority and a member of the medical branch’s vaccine task force.
More than 1,600 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Galveston County residents since Nov. 29, the highest two-week total since the middle of July, Keiser said.
About 13 percent of COVID-19 tests collected since Nov. 29 have tested positive for the virus; the positivity rate of recent tests is higher than any other time reported during the pandemic, he said.
So, you see, this isn’t over. We’re getting there, but it isn’t over. Until it is, please stay vigilant, stay smart and stay safe. The common-sense measures bear repeating:
• Stay at least 6 feet away from others.
• Avoid contact with people outside of those with whom you live.
• Wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth.
• Wash your hands frequently with soap and hot water.
• Use a hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol content.
• Keep your hands away from your face.
• Clean touched surfaces often.
• Stay at home when sick.
Stay vigilant, even more so than before, to get us through the next few months until the threat is mitigated, if not neutralized.
Yes, there’s light at the end of the tunnel, but don’t blow out your candles just yet.
• Margaret Battistelli Gardner
