There might not be much point in talking about flu season as if it were a well-defined period of each year with predictable consequences.
There’s always uncertainty about when the season will start and end, how bad it might be and how well the vaccines health providers will have to fight the virus will work. Generally speaking, however, it’s right around the corner.
And one thing is universally true about influenza — it can kill you.
Earlier this month, a group including some of the top virus hunters in the country convened in Levin Hall on the University of Texas Medical Branch campus to talk about their work and about the exotic pathogens that stalk the world and get a lot of ink in the press — things such as SARS, hantavirus, Ebola and Nipah.
When a Daily News reporter asked what people here in the United States should be most worried about, however, one of them responded without hesitation.
“The flu,” he said.
That’s not idle talk. Influenza must rank among history’s top human killers.
In 1918 alone, it killed something like 50 million people worldwide, and some reports put the number closer to 100 million. More than 600,000 Americans died in that outbreak.
In the United States, an average of about 40,000 people died of the flu each from 2010 to 2018, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates.
Some years were better, and some were far worse. In 2018, for example, about 79,000 people died of the flu in this nation, according to the CDC. The number of cases in which flu was a contributing factor probably was much higher.
There are downsides other than death, if you need them.
During the worse-than-average 2018-2019 season, there were between about 37 million and 43 million cases of the flu in the United States, according to the CDC’s flu burden estimates. That resulted in about 20 million medical visits and as many as 647,000 hospitalizations.
While it might not be the main factor, all that somewhat avoidable demand for health care helped drive an estimated average 6 percent increase in insurance costs for 2020, according to a study by the professional services firm PwC, part of Price Waterhouse Coopers.
U.S. employees miss up to 111 million workdays each year because of the flu, which translates to $16.3 billion in lost earnings, according to the medical journal Vaccine.
It’s difficult to predict when a flu season will start, but the CDC recommends anyone 6 months or older be vaccinated before the end of October.
The vaccines aren’t ever 100 percent effective at preventing the flu and they are better in some years than in others. Vaccines used during the 2009-2010 season were about 60 percent effective, but the doses used in 2018-2019 worked only about half that well, according to CDC estimates.
Even if the vaccines don’t prevent you from getting the flu, they likely will mean a milder case, keeping you out of the hospital, or worse.
The vaccines administered during the 2017-2018, which were judged to be only about 38 percent effective, prevented an estimated 7 million cases, more than 100,000 hospitalizations and 8,000 deaths, according to the CDC.
Vaccines are the best way to fight the flu, but they aren’t the only things we can and should do. Some of the other methods are things our mothers probably told us — wash your hands a lot, keep your fingers out of your nose, mouth and eyes, don’t cough and sneeze all over everybody else, avoid sick people and stay home if you’re sick.
The best thing we can all do, however, is get vaccinated — it’s cheap and easy compared to a full-on encounter with a killer.
Michael A. Smith
