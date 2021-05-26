Tuesday is the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through the summer and typically heats up for this region from about mid-August through the end of October.
The season ends with November, but that’s getting ahead of the point.
For years, The Daily News has published the region’s official guide to hurricane preparedness at the beginning of the season. You can find copies of this year’s guide in the Weekend edition to be published Saturday.
The guide will be in all copies, those delivered to subscribers and those available at our news racks and from retail vendors.
Most years, we note the guide is especially useful for newcomers who are about to go through their first season — people who’ve never had to think about getting their homes ready and themselves out of the way of a bad storm.
Last year, we’d argued the core audience is everybody, and that remains true for 2021.
After experiencing the evacuation debacle of Hurricane Rita in 2005, the great storm-surge inundation of Ike in 2008 and the horrific rain- driven floods of Harvey in 2017, we thought we had seen it all.
We were wrong about that.
COVID-19 added a new and unexpected twist and new layer of concern to the old problem.
Although the pandemic is waning, it still complicates how governments and the public will have to respond to a hurricane threatening this part of the coast.
That’s especially true for people who haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19 and those otherwise at high risk for serious illness if they become infected. That latter group includes many people for whom hurricane evacuation already is a tricky proposition.
Government leaders still must ask how several hundred thousand people can evacuate inland during a time when social distancing is still prudent for many.
When the season heats up, will the COVID situation allow jamming people together on cots in emergency shelters?
Will emergency planners need to book blocks of hotel rooms inland for the people they evacuate? If so, that could pose problems for people who plan to evacuate themselves to inland hotels.
Even people who plan to evacuate to the homes of friends or relatives need to account for extra complication this year.
Will there be unvaccinated, high-risk people at their private shelters of choice?
This is the point: Now is the time to start considering and answering questions about what you and your family, including your pets, will do if a killer storm threatens this part of the world.
The guide provides an overview of official plans and advice about how to get ready for hurricane season even during the pandemic.
But the single most important thing you can do is to get your family together and make a plan specific to you.
If you haven’t done that, now’s the time.
Having a detailed plan about when you’ll leave, what you must do before you go, where you’ll go and what you’ll take with you will help prevent a kind of paralysis that can grip people facing a serious threat.
Waiting until there’s a storm in the Gulf tracking this way is waiting too long.
Once a threatening storm enters the Gulf, the noise level goes way up. The air itself gets full of information — some good, some bad and some just hype.
So now, while things still are calm, is the time to calmly prepare for the worst.
Two final thoughts.
If you haven’t been vaccinated, now’s a good time. Doing so would remove one thing from the list of worries.
Over the next few weeks, there will be all sorts of speculation about how active the season might be. It’s always interesting speculation, but the bottom line is it matters little whether four or 40 hurricanes land elsewhere.
It takes just one coming here to cause catastrophe here.
• Michael A. Smith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.