Interviews a Daily News reporter conducted with several of Galveston’s homeless this week drove home a point that had been perhaps too obvious to see with full clarity, at least for us.
Reporter José Mendiola asked homeless people what they planned to do when the temperature on the island plummets Thursday evening and night to perhaps as low as 20 degrees.
The universal answer from people who usually survive on Galveston streets was to seek shelter with the Salvation Army, 601 51st St.
Of course we knew and had often before written about the Salvation Army’s good works. Still, the life-or-death nature of the services it provides hadn’t fully sunk in before that article.
And life or death is not an overstatement in this case.
Temperatures in the county are expected to plummet 40 degrees from highs of about 60 during the day Thursday, to lows of about 20 Thursday night when a wave of air from Siberia blows in, Cameron Batiste, a meteorologist with the Houston-Galveston National Weather Service Office, said Monday.
That level of cold is more than simply miserable to be outside in, although the misery alone is compelling.
Weather that cold is potentially lethal for people who can’t find adequate shelter.
It is lethal to more than 700 homeless people who die from hypothermia each year in the United States, according to the National Health Care for the Homeless Council.
“From the urban streets of our populated cities to the remote back-country of rural America, hypothermia — or subnormal temperature in the body — remains a leading, critical and preventable cause of injury and death among those experiencing homelessness,” the council said.
Forty-four percent of the nation’s homeless are unsheltered and at high risk of dying of hypothermia during extreme weather conditions, the National Coalition for the Homeless said.
Hypothermia is caused by prolonged exposure to extremely cold temperatures. When humans are exposed to cold temperatures for an extended period, body temperatures drop as well, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Homelessness is an intractable problem influenced by many other intractable problems such as drug abuse and mental illness. Economic stress such as the nation experienced during the COVID pandemic and high inflation we’ve seen since are enough to send people into homelessness, which has been happening, according to social service organizations.
But even acknowledging all that, it’s impossible to argue we do the best we can by the homeless in this country.
The federal government spends billions each year combatting homelessness — $51 billion in 2021 — but not very effectively, in our opinion based on decades spent covering the problem.
Politicians and government administrators talk a lot about, and spend a lot on, developing continuums of care, but we’ve never seen one on the ground.
What we see is a spotty, erratic model in which ground-level providers must compete for too few dollars, along with funding priorities that shift from year to year; some years the priority is transitional shelters, some years emergency shelters, some years something else altogether.
It’s clear just from observation the level of homelessness in Galveston, and probably everywhere else, is just as heartbreakingly bad as it ever has been, despite all those billions.
It seems also clear that the main asset we have when the mercury drops to deadly lows is the Salvation Army shelter. We’re glad to have it.
The Salvation Army of Galveston shelter will be open Thursday night and is ready for anyone looking for shelter, social services manager Mikala Halbrook said.
“We’re going to open Thursday night and do an emergency overnight shelter,” Halbrook said. “We normally take people from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., but due to the weather, we’ll be having changes.”
The Salvation Army will be open all night Friday and Saturday, as well. The center also will be a warming center, Halbrook said.
“Anybody is welcome to enter the facility,” Halbrook said. “We don’t want anyone out there freezing.”
The Salvation Army has a normal 124-bed facility, but the center plans to set up additional sleeping cots in case many people go looking for shelter, Halbrook said.
If the shelter runs out of room, the McGuire Dent Recreation Center, 2222 28th St., will be open as a warming center, Halbrook said.
“The McGuire Dent Recreation Center, which has a backup generator, will serve as a warming center for those who do not have access to heat or in the event of a power outage,” city of Galveston spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
The warming center will remain open to the public through Saturday afternoon if required, Barnett said.
If you plan on going to the warming center, take snacks, because the center won’t have food available, Barnett said. Sleeping cots won’t be available at the center.
“We’re going to do everything we can to make sure that nobody gets left outside,” Halbrook said. “That is our main goal.”
The next time you walk by one of the Salvation Army’s red kettles, consider that some spare change or a few dollars might just help to save someone’s life.
• Michael A. Smith
(1) comment
Traditionally the Salvation Army is the best organization in response to a communities needs when a tragedy happens. It's ratio is 84% and its response is quick, and un-equivocated by any particular.
Making a donation to the Salvation Army is practice in humanity.
I approve and contribute to Salvation Army.
Thanks Michael Smith for the editorial.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.