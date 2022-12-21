Agencies prepare to help keep people warm during freeze

Jeff Taylor, a case aid for The Salvation Army in Galveston, sets up a cot Tuesday as the staff prepares for freezing weather later in the week.

 JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News

Interviews a Daily News reporter conducted with several of Galveston’s homeless this week drove home a point that had been perhaps too obvious to see with full clarity, at least for us.

Reporter José Mendiola asked homeless people what they planned to do when the temperature on the island plummets Thursday evening and night to perhaps as low as 20 degrees.

Michael A. Smith: 409-683-5206; michael.smith@galvnews.com

(1) comment

David Hardee

Traditionally the Salvation Army is the best organization in response to a communities needs when a tragedy happens. It's ratio is 84% and its response is quick, and un-equivocated by any particular.

Making a donation to the Salvation Army is practice in humanity.

I approve and contribute to Salvation Army.

Thanks Michael Smith for the editorial.

