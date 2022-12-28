Nothing has been proven, and won’t be probably for weeks, but there’s enough reason already to worry that two relatively young men who died an hour or so apart in Galveston on Christmas Day had encountered cocaine laced with fentanyl.
There is reason enough already to worry that encounter is what killed them.
Official Galveston was slow and mostly tight-lipped in its response, which we see as a mistake.
From what we hear everywhere except from official sources, the two men were working as waiters in Galveston restaurants under the federal J-1 visa program and had probably gotten hold of tainted cocaine.
Two waiters moving in the same circles died suddenly from what appears to be overdoses.
What kind of overdose kills people that suddenly? Fentanyl overdoses kill people that suddenly.
Call it speculation if you want, but the dots line up well enough for us to believe it’s something people ought to know.
Employers in that sector were doing a better job than officialdom in attempting to get the word out that there’s at least strong reason to suspect somebody sold are otherwise provided these two men with a very lethal opioid mislabeled, as it were, as cocaine.
In all the official statements that have addressed the threat at all, there’s been a subtext along the lines of drug users and addicts always run the risk of dying from overdose.
That’s true, but it misses a main point and misses why somebody needs to, and should already have, issued a special warning in this case.
For one thing, addicts and even drug abusers are not alone in dying of fentanyl overdose right now, as Dr. Kathryn A. Cunningham told The Daily News.
Many of them have been “just kids out for a party night.”
We are about three days from the biggest party night of the year.
Cunningham, a professor of Pharmacology, vice chairman in the Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology and director of the Center for Addiction Research at the University of Texas Medical Branch, said she was worried more people were going to die during the hard partying on New Year’s Eve.
A lot of people who aren’t drug abusers or addicts are going to be inclined to do things they normally wouldn’t do, because it’s the biggest party night of the year.
People are going to drink too much and engage in risky sex and do all sorts of things.
Some will be inclined to augment their celebratory cocktails with a bump of cocaine or maybe some MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy.
Teenagers who are too young to drink legally; too young to get into a nightclub or a bar, are at special risk of running into something deadly this New Year’s Eve.
Forget what you did last year or the year before. Times have changed.
Fentanyl is killing people all over this country. Fentanyl probably killed two people in Galveston on Christmas Day.
Cunningham had this message: “No street drug is safe right now,” she said. “None.”
If there ever was a time to just say no, this is it.
