Beekeeper David Pineda, with A&D Bees, moves a frame covered in bees to a larger box in Kemah on Aug. 10. Pineda’s bees, which are considered livestock, give the landowner the ability to file for an agricultural exemption for the field where they are kept.
Beekeepers and their bees are a perfect example of symbiosis, a mutually beneficial relationship between different species or groups. With agricultural exemptions for beekeeping, that symbiotic relationship has expanded to include property owners, too.
Qualified landowners can house bees if they operate on a minimum of 5 acres, The Daily News reported. They can have six hives for that first 5 acres, then another hive for each additional 1.5 acres, with a maximum of 20 acres total. These agricultural exemptions vary from county to county — Galveston County has a productivity value — that is, the taxable value of the land with bees on the property — of $500. Harris and Brazoria counties have respective productivity values of $608 and $420, according to the Texas Beekeepers Association.
The low taxable value of the land offers a great deal to landowners, and with hives on the land, extra income could also potentially be brought in from locally produced honey, an increasingly hot commodity.
But human beings aren’t the only ones benefiting from this kind of arrangement — part of symbiosis is the mutual benefit. Honeybees are responsible for pollinating 75 percent of the world’s flowering plants and 35 percent of the world’s crops, according to Texas A&M University’s AgriLife extension service.
In June, the Associated Press reported that 2020-2021 suffered a 50.8 percent mortality rate for bee colony populations. It also reported that “Beekeepers told the surveying scientists that 21 percent loss over the winter is acceptable and more than three-fifths of beekeepers surveyed said their losses were higher than that.”
Property owners starting and maintaining beehives, even on a smaller scale than professional beekeepers, helps to grow and stabilize bee colony populations. It keeps them alive and in return, property owners can reap the benefits of honey — and every plant bees pollinate.
Galveston County doesn’t yet have a Texas Beekeepers Association chapter, and it’s unclear whether one will be instituted. But beekeeping operations still exist in the county, like A&D Bees, which keeps hives in Kemah. Owner David Pineda keeps 50 hives, and his black-and-yellow striped workers produce between 300 and 400 pounds of honey a year.
So, the perks of such exemptions include healthy bee populations, tax exemptions on land and additional revenue streams from selling honey, among others. And according to AgriLife, Texas in 2020 contributed nearly 9 million pounds of honey across the state, at a value of $17 million. Galveston County property owners would do well to look into how these agricultural exemptions can make life sweeter for them.
