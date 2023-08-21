Bees used for agriculture exemptions

Beekeeper David Pineda, with A&D Bees, moves a frame covered in bees to a larger box in Kemah on Aug. 10. Pineda’s bees, which are considered livestock, give the landowner the ability to file for an agricultural exemption for the field where they are kept.

 JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News file photo

Beekeepers and their bees are a perfect example of symbiosis, a mutually beneficial relationship between different species or groups. With agricultural exemptions for beekeeping, that symbiotic relationship has expanded to include property owners, too.

Qualified landowners can house bees if they operate on a minimum of 5 acres, The Daily News reported. They can have six hives for that first 5 acres, then another hive for each additional 1.5 acres, with a maximum of 20 acres total. These agricultural exemptions vary from county to county — Galveston County has a productivity value — that is, the taxable value of the land with bees on the property — of $500. Harris and Brazoria counties have respective productivity values of $608 and $420, according to the Texas Beekeepers Association.

